Carey Mulligan Calls Out Actors For An Outrageously Common Lie

Carey Mulligan Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Three-time Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan said actors who downplay awards are just acting.

“They are 100 percent lying,” she told The Times in an interview published over the weekend, referring to the many actors who claim awards don’t matter to them.

Carey received a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nod this year for Maestro, in which she plays composer Leonard Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre.

She watched the nominations announcement in January with her “heart racing,” she told the newspaper.

As a person who values the recognition awards can generate, Carey said her heart broke for one of this year’s biggest snubs, Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Although Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director, she did get a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay with her husband, Noah Baumbach.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“I’m gutted for Greta because I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” she said. “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”

Like Greta, Carey has yet to win one of the little golden guys. But she did snag a Best Leading Actress trophy at the Baftas for 2009′s An Education.

The London native got through illness and a doctor’s confusion before snagging her latest Oscar nomination.

Carey was in makeup as a 57-year-old version of Montealegre on the Maestro set when she got sick and a doctor was called in to administer antibiotics, she said recently. Only when she mentioned that she was 12 weeks pregnant, “he was not at all convinced”.