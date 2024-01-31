Here's The Hidden Meaning Behind Carey Mulligan's Saltburn Tattoos

Carey Mulligan in Saltburn Amazon Prime

Makeup artist Siân Miller has revealed some of the smaller details in Saltburn that might have gone over viewers’ heads.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Siân reflected on her work in the divisive film, which included applying the main cast’s makeup and drawing on their character’s tattoos.

“On Pamela we had playing cards, dice and a horseshoe, because she’s so unlucky in love,” she said of the scene-stealing character played by Carey Mulligan.

This horseshoe incorporated the word “lucky”, referencing Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap, who were behind Saltburn.

Siân Miller at the premiere of Saltburn last year Joe Maher via Getty Images

Siân also highlighted a tattoo that read “R-Ash”, intended to be a nod to Richard Ashcroft and the fact that both Pamela and Elspeth “came of age on the music scene dating rock stars”.

“We just had a lot of fun,” she shared.

In an Instagram post shared last year, Siân also spoke about the other reference points for Pamela’s tattoos, which included the singer Amy Winehouse and the character’s supposed “nightmares of losing her teeth”, inspired by Pamela’s “historical drug dependency”.

Saltburn has been dominating the conversation since it began streaming last year thanks to its A-list cast, killer soundtrack and outrageous scenes – and those involved in its production are continuing to share behind-the-scenes details to keep fans intrigued.

Over the weekend, Rosamund Pike shared that she was having so much fun on set she even managed to sneak her way into one scene her character wasn’t supposed to be in, as she didn’t want to leave.