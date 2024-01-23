Saltburn's Production Designer Clears Up The 1 Thing We All Want To Know About That Bath Scene

Barry Keoghan as seen during one of Saltburn's most memorable moments Prime Video

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly which Saltburn moment qualifies as the most outrageous of the lot, but the infamous bathtub sequence definitely has to be up there.

Since the film began streaming last month, the scene in which Barry Keoghan’s character sneaks in after seeing Felix (played by Jacob Elordi) masturbating in a bath to slurp up the remnants (sorry if you’re eating your breakfast while you read this) has become an undeniable stand-out.

A new interview with Business Insider has seen production designer Suzie Davies lifting the lid on what really went into the scene, including one of our biggest queries… just what was Barry Keoghan actually drinking?

“Yoghurt and a bit of milk and some water”, apparently.

Suzie told the outlet: “He did it four times and really went for it. Every one he did was a different kind of slurp.”

Barry Keoghan enjoying some "yoghurt, milk and some water" Prime Video

“Often, when you film things like that, there are 20 people in the room. It’s quite tense,” she added.

“But the cast can bring something that’s so extraordinary that you can hear a pin drop. So when Barry was doing his stuff, it was amazing. He had no inhibitions.”

In the weeks after Saltburn’s widespread release, cast members Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike have shared their take on the much-discussed moment, as has producer Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, the scene was even the inspiration for its own cocktail on TikTok, as well as a candle that has also been discussed at length by members of the Saltburn cast.