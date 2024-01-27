Here's What The Stars Of Saltburn All Have Coming Up Next

Apple/Amazon/HBO/Netflix Saltburn stars Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi and Carey Mulligan

Besides its outrageous scenes, top-notch soundtrack and questionable efficacy when it comes to class satire, another major talking point that’s surrounded Saltburn since its release last month is its top-tier cast.

Alongside Barry Keoghan’s leading performance, the film also features stand-out performances from Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Richard E Grant as members of the Catton household, while rising stars like Alison Oliver and Archie Madekwe should probably be clearing space in their calendars off the back of the film’s success.

If you’re curious about what the Saltburn cast are up to next, you need wonder no more, as we’ve rounded up what they’ve all got in the pipeline...

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan takes the lead in Saltburn as Oliver Quick Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan was already a big name (and an Oscar nominee, no less!) before Saltburn, thanks to his roles in films like The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, Dunkirk and, more recently, Eternals, The Banshees Of Inisherin and The Batman.

But it’s safe to say he’s been more talked about than ever thanks to his leading role in Emerald Fennell’s hit movie.

Fans of Barry won’t have to wait long to see him in action again as he’s joining Austin Butler and Callum Turner in the Apple TV+ war drama Masters Of The Air, which has already received rave reviews.

The Irish performer is also set to take the lead in the thriller Bring Them Down and the British drama Bird, in which he’ll share the screen with Passages’ Franz Rogowski.

He was initially tipped to join the cast of the upcoming Gladiator sequel, but had to pull out due to his already-busy schedule.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi at a GQ event in 2023 Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Jacob Elordi can currently be seen as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s film Priscilla, but he also has two big films in the pipeline.

The Australian star is set to act alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter in On Swift Horses, based on the novel of the same name. He’s also set to play a younger version of Richard Gere’s character in the war drama Oh, Canada, which co-stars Uma Thurman and Michael Imperioli.

Jacon will also reprise his role as Nate Jabobs in the hit US teen series Euphoria, which is set to resume filming later this year.

Alison Oliver

Alison Oliver at the Critics' Choice Awards Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Alison Oliver’s next project after Saltburn is the American crime thriller The Order.

The film centres around an FBI agent who begins to notice a pattern in recent bank robberies, and begins an investigation that leads him to a white supremacist group. It stars British actors Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.

Archie Madekwe

Archie Madekwe at a Bafta event in January 2024 MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Before he signed up for Saltburn, you may have seen Archie Madekwe in the Ari Aster folk horror Midsommar, the sci-fi thriller Voyagers or the spy movie Heart Of Stone, which began streaming on Netflix in 2023.

During a recent interview with Hunger magazine, Archie revealed he was in Los Angeles working on a project – but wasn’t allowed to discuss it any further, as it fell during the SAG-AFTRA strike. So, we suppose, watch this space…

However, you can watch another of Archie’s films, Gran Turismo, on Netflix as of 25 December 2023.

Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike on the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Let’s face it, Rosamund Pike was a real scene-stealer as the family matriarch Elspeth in Saltburn.

Next for Rosamund is the third season of the Amazon Prime fantasy drama The Wheel Of Time, in which she plays Moiraine Damodred, described as “an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah who is searching for the Dragon Reborn”.

No, we have no idea what that means, either, but if you’re intrigued, you can watch Rosamund in the first two seasons on Prime Video now.

Richard E Grant

Richard E Grant at the premiere of What's Love Got To Do With It? Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Up next for Richard E Grant are two projects that sound very different.

First is the dark comedy Death Of A Unicorn, which – as the name suggests – tells the story of a man and his daughter (played by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega) who discover while out for a drive that they’ve hit and killed a unicorn.

He’s also to appear alongside a star-studded cast in The Franchise, a new TV show about the cast and crew of a fictional superhero blockbuster.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan at a SAG-AFTRA event for her latest film Maestro Araya Doheny via Getty Images

Unlike the rest of the Saltburn cast, Carey had major cause for celebration when this year’s Oscar nominations were announced, as she’s up for Best Actress for her role in Maestro, which is available to stream now on Netflix.

Aside from that, she’s set to appear in Adam Sandler’s intriguing new film Spaceman opposite Paul Dano, Isabella Rosellini and The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar, as well as lending her voice to the stop-motion animation Wildwood.

She’s also signed up for One For The Money, a new comedy about a lottery winner who hires his favourite musician to play for him on his private island.

Paul Rhys

Paul Rhys at the premiere of Napoleon in November 2023 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Besides playing the surly butler Duncan in Saltburn, Paul Rhys was truly a busy bee last year.

You can currently catch him in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, which is streaming now on Apple TV+, as well as the BBC film Men Up, about the first ever clinical trials for Viagra back in the 1990s.

His IMDB page doesn’t currently list any projects in the near future, but given how booked and busy he was in 2023, we don’t see that staying the case for all that long.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell attending the Critics' Choice Awards MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Screenwriter, director, producer and actor – Emerald Fennell wore all of these hats in 2023 between Saltburn and Barbie.