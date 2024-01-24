Cillian Murphy's Lowkey Celebration For His First Oscar Nomination Just Makes Us Love Him More

After charming us with his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month, our love for Cillian Murphy only continues to grow.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was revealed that the Irish actor had landed his first ever Oscar nomination for his leading performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
Speaking to Variety after the news broke, Cillian revealed he was at his parents’ home when he discovered he’d been nominated for the Academy Award.
“I’ve been at home, which has been very, very pleasant,” he said.
“I’m actually in my parents’ house in Cork city. I was with my parents and my wife today. So that was really nice.”
Asked how he celebrated the career milestone, Cillian explained: “We had a cup of tea and a slice of cake. It was quite nice.
“My mom made a sponge cake. It was very tasty.”
When it was pointed out that, unlike many other major awards shows, the Oscars doesn’t serve dinner, the Peaky Blinders star joked: “Maybe I’ll bring some of mom’s sponge cake in my wife’s handbag.”
Cillian is among the favourites to take home the Oscar for Best Actor this year, having already picked up the equivalent award at the Golden Globes earlier on in awards season.
While collecting the award, Cillian made headlines for delivering his speech with his wife’s lipstick covering his face, as well as when he was briefly censored for a remark he made to director Christopher Nolan.
Check out all of the nominees for the upcoming Oscars here.