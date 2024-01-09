Cillian Murphy's Golden Globes Appearance Is The Meme-Start This Year Needed

Over the weekend, the Golden Globes provided us with the first big awards ceremony of the year within the world of entertainment.
There were many standout wins, ’fits and celebrity interactions, but in the days that follow, you know what people care about most of all are the memes.
With that in mind, we bring you Cillian Murphy making his way down on the red carpet:
During the cermony, Cillian took home the coveted award for Best Performance In A Drama thanks to his leading performance in Oppenheimer.
The film also won Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. – so quite the night for Oppenheimer!
But despite all that success, the internet wouldn’t be the internet if it didn’t take random moments like Cillian innocently walking from A to B, and make them into memes.
Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen...
In another news, fans have been gushing over Cillian’s Best Actor acceptance speech, which he did while covered in lipstick stains from his wife.
Cillian’s speech was also censored during the live taping of the awards. After he thanked Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, the sound was dipped for a few seconds due to what Cillian said next.
You can check out the full list of winners from this year’s event here, and take a look at all of the must-see photos from the star-studded red carpet in the gallery below…