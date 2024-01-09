Cillian Murphy's Golden Globes Appearance Is The Meme-Start This Year Needed

Cillian Murphy poses with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a drama at the 81st Golden Globe Awards John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Golden Globes provided us with the first big awards ceremony of the year within the world of entertainment.

There were many standout wins, ’fits and celebrity interactions, but in the days that follow, you know what people care about most of all are the memes.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we bring you Cillian Murphy making his way down on the red carpet:

During the cermony, Cillian took home the coveted award for Best Performance In A Drama thanks to his leading performance in Oppenheimer.

The film also won Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. – so quite the night for Oppenheimer!

But despite all that success, the internet wouldn’t be the internet if it didn’t take random moments like Cillian innocently walking from A to B, and make them into memes.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best ones we’ve seen...

Me walking around Borough Market pretending I’m going to buy something when I’m actually just there for the free samples pic.twitter.com/wBmnDe7h9c — Grace (@graceyldn) January 8, 2024

me walking round ikea pretending i’m going to buy furniture when i’m actually there to steal tiny pencils and eat meatballs pic.twitter.com/5VqSvpZ6VM — Dayna McAlpine (@daynamcalpine_) January 9, 2024

me showing up at the job I willingly applied for every day https://t.co/w7FtPi4CHg — rach 🌸 (@rachdotcom) January 8, 2024

Me, 2 seconds after turning up to a social event and suddenly remembering that I hate people. https://t.co/RVHhWwDEax — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 8, 2024

showing up to the airport at 6am for your €21.99 flight https://t.co/LRVbhoDeoN — Ryanair (@Ryanair) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

someone let this man go home 😭 https://t.co/Ug0YETUDCr — halle christine (@Misshallecb) January 7, 2024

'Feck you, feck him, feck that guy over there with the camera... " https://t.co/2DaAd0Hddi — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) January 8, 2024

cillian murphy giving his golden globes speech with lipstick all over his face from his wife kissing him? neeeed a real lover boy like that — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) January 8, 2024

Cillian’s speech was also censored during the live taping of the awards. After he thanked Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, the sound was dipped for a few seconds due to what Cillian said next.

Advertisement

You can check out the full list of winners from this year’s event here, and take a look at all of the must-see photos from the star-studded red carpet in the gallery below…