Rosamund Pike Admits You Might Spot Her In 1 Saltburn Scene She Wasn't Supposed To Be In

Rosamund Pike as Elspeth in Saltburn Amazon Prime

Saltburn star Rosamund Pike has admitted she appears in one scene of the film that she wasn’t actually supposed to.

The Oscar nominee made an appearance on Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 show over the weekend to discuss the film, which has been dominating the conversation on both sides of the Atlantic since its release on Amazon Prime last month.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Rosamund revealed that to try and help the cast bond, director Emerald Fennell parked everyone’s trailer “as far away from the set as possible”, in the hopes they’d stick around rather than going back between takes.

And apparently, it worked.

Rosamund at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this month Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Rosamund recalled: “There’s an amazing party scene, and in the days running up to filming this party, the art department were getting everything ready. Statues were being garlanded, sequins were coming onto everything, throws on the lawns, cushions, chairs, candles – we felt like a party was coming, you know!

“My character was supposed to have a small scene at the beginning, where she welcomes everyone, and then she’s supposed to go off to bed. And I was going to take my hairpiece off, because she’s got this wonderful long hair, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to go to bed!’.”

Advertisement

So… she didn’t.

The Gone Girl star continued: “It was one o’clock in the morning, we were filming until dawn, and I saw this big feather headdress.

“They were just moving inside to the grungy part of the party, where there’s a DJ and it’s in one of the outhouses… and I thought, ‘actually, I know what Elspeth would do. She’d put her pyjamas on, put her sunglasses on, put that feathered headdress on, and she’d go back to the party’. So I sort of did that.

“And they said, ‘do you think Emerald will be really cross?’, and I said, ‘I don’t think she will, I think she’ll love it’. And so I just appeared again at the party.”

Earlier this month, Rosamund shared her honest feelings about Saltburn, admitting her first viewing of the divisive film left her feeling somewhat “uncomfortable” and “shocked”.

Advertisement