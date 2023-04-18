Heartstopper And The Traitors Among Shows In The Running For Bafta's Memorable TV Moment Award

The six shows in the running for the most Memorable Moment award at this year’s TV Baftas have been announced.
While most of the nominees at the upcoming ceremony were revealed last month, the Memorable Moment category is a special one, as it’s the only award voted for by members of the public.
On Tuesday, the contenders for the inaugural Memorable Moment Award were announced, including HuffPost faves like The Traitors, Hearstopper and Stranger Things.
The six nominees are as follows:
- Derry Girls – The Good Friday agreement vote
- Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie share their first kiss
- Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace – Paddington Bear sits down for tea with Queen Elizabeth II
- Stranger Things – The gang rescue Max from Vecna with a bit of help from Kate Bush
- The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah discloses he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child
- The Traitors – The final roundtable of the series
Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, Emma Baehr, said: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.
“The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television. We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14 May. Get voting!”
TV fans can now vote for their winner in the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award category on Bafta’s website until midday on 2 May 2023.
The TV Baftas previously featured the similar Must-See Moment category, recipients of which included Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Couple’s Choice routing on Strictly Come Dancing, Diversity’s politically-charged performance on Britain’s Got Talent and the cliffhanger ending in the latest Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.