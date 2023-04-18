Heartstopper And The Traitors Among Shows In The Running For Bafta's Memorable TV Moment Award

Heartstopper, Stranger Things and The Traitors Netflix/BBC

The six shows in the running for the most Memorable Moment award at this year’s TV Baftas have been announced.

While most of the nominees at the upcoming ceremony were revealed last month, the Memorable Moment category is a special one, as it’s the only award voted for by members of the public.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the contenders for the inaugural Memorable Moment Award were announced, including HuffPost faves like The Traitors, Hearstopper and Stranger Things.

The six nominees are as follows:

Derry Girls – The Good Friday agreement vote

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie share their first kiss

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace – Paddington Bear sits down for tea with Queen Elizabeth II

Stranger Things – The gang rescue Max from Vecna with a bit of help from Kate Bush

The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah discloses he was illegally trafficked to the UK as a child

The Traitors – The final roundtable of the series

Bafta’s executive director of awards and content, Emma Baehr, said: “The six moments we’re sharing today capture what BAFTA stands for: creativity, innovation, and authenticity.

“The Memorable Moment Award spotlights the unforgettable scenes of the last year that truly resonated and inspired viewers at home, showcasing the impact of television. We are all looking forward to seeing what the public chooses on Sunday 14 May. Get voting!”

Advertisement

Six shows are in the running for the inaugural Memorable Moment award Channel 4/BBC