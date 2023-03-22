Richard Osman Takes Issue With TV Baftas Over Daytime Category

Richard Osman on Loose Women last year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Richard Osman has taken issue with this year’s TV Baftas, after only three shows were recognised in the Daytime category.

On Wednesday morning, the nominees for the 2023 ceremony were unveiled, and while the majority of categories had four or more contenders, only The Chase, Scam Interceptors and a special episode of The Repair Shop were revealed to be in the running for the Daytime prize.

Advertisement

Responding to this, the former Pointless star tweeted: “Daytime TV punches far above its weight in terms of ratings, cost and popularity.

“To have only two daytime shows on this list is a bit of a kick in the teeth for producers. If I made Bridge Of Lies, HUTH [Homes Under The Hammer], Come Dine [With Me], Lingo etc., I think I’d feel robbed. Why bother having the category?”

He added: “Apologies for such a TV-centric tweet, but it can be such a snobbish industry sometimes. Also, I love all three of those nominated shows (but the brilliant Repair Shop was on at 8pm).”

Daytime TV punches far above its weight in terms of ratings, cost & popularity. To have only 2 daytime shows on this list is a bit of a kick in the teeth for producers. If I made Bridge Of Lies, HUTH, Come Dine, Lingo etc I think I'd feel robbed. Why bother having the category? pic.twitter.com/2Wj7xpvlVv — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 22, 2023

Advertisement

Apologies for such a TV-centric tweet, but it can be such a snobbish industry sometimes. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 22, 2023

Also, I love all three of those nominated shows (but the brilliant Repair Shop was on at 8pm). — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 22, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted Bafta for comment.

Richard previously served as Alexander Armstrong’s right-hand man on the daytime quiz Pointless for 30 series, before announcing he was leaving the show last year.

He also presents the celebrity gameshow Richard Osman’s House Of Games, and is also now renowned for his series of mystery novels.

Richard at last year's TV Baftas Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Advertisement

Police drama The Responder is leading the way at the upcoming TV Baftas with four nominations, while Sherwood and Am I Being Unreasonable have each received three.