The nominations for this year’s TV Baftas have been unveiled, with HuffPost faves like Strictly Come Dancing, The Traitors, The White Lotus and The Masked Singer all in the running for awards.
Police drama The Responder is leading the way with four nominations, while Sherwood and Am I Being Unreasonable have each received three.
Among the shows on two nominations are This Is Going To Hurt and The Crown, with cast members Imelda Staunton and Salim Daw being recognised for their performances as Queen Elizabeth II and Mohamed Al-Fayed, respectively.
The Traitors is also up for two awards, including a Best Entertainment Performance nod for Claudia Winkleman, while British star Will Sharpe has been singled out for his appearance in The White Lotus.
Check out all the nominees below…
Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Responder
Sherwood
Somewhere Boy
Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt
Chase Spencer – The English
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Leading Actress
Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth
Maxine Peake – Anne
Sarah Lancashire – Julia
Vicky McClure – Without Sin
Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Josh Finan – The Responder
Salim Daw – The Crown
Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Supporting Actress
Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder
Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy
Lesley Manville – Sherwood
Saffron Hocking – Top Boy
Female Comedy Performance
Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth
Lucy Beamont – Meet The Richardsons
Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia
Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls
Taj Atwal – Hullraisers
Male Comedy Performance
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird
Jon Pointing – Big Boys
Joseph Gilgun – Brassic
Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows
Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live
The Graham Norton Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie To You?
Entertainment Programme
Saturday Night Takeaway
Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash
The Masked Singer
Strictly Come Dancing
Entertainment Performance
Big Zuu – Big Zuzu’s Big Eats
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors
Lee Mack – The 1% Club
Mo Gilligan The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan
Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard
Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
Scripted Comedy
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Big Boys
Derry Girls
Ghosts
Mini-Series
A Spy Among Friends
Mood
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe
This Is Going To Hurt
Daytime
The Chase
The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit
Scam Interceptors
Factual Series
Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuel Orlando
Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing
Reality And Constructed Factual
Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Traitors
We Are Black And British
Soap And Continuing Drama
Casualty
EastEnders
Emmerdale
International
The Bear
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Wednesday
Oussekine
Pachinko
The White Lotus
Features
Big Zulu’s Big Eats
Joe Lycett vs. Beckham: Got Your Back At Christmas
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan
Live Event
Concert For Ukraine
Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace
The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II
Current Affairs
Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)
Children Of The Taliban
The Crossing (Exposure)
Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)
News Coverage
BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine
Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv
Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview
Single Drama
I Am Ruth
The House
Life And Death In The Warehouse
Short Form Programme
Always, Asifa
Biscuitland
How To Be A Person
Kingpin Cribs
Single Documentary
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes
Escape From Kabul Airport
Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story
The Real Mo Farah
Specialist Factual
AIDS: The Unheard Tapes
The Green Planet
How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa
Russia 1985 – 1999: Traumazone
Sport
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Uefa Women’s Euro 2022
Wimbledon 2022
The TV Baftas will take place on Sunday 23 April, with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on presenting duties.