A selection of this year's TV Bafta nominees BBC/Netflix/HBO

Police drama The Responder is leading the way with four nominations, while Sherwood and Am I Being Unreasonable have each received three.

Among the shows on two nominations are This Is Going To Hurt and The Crown, with cast members Imelda Staunton and Salim Daw being recognised for their performances as Queen Elizabeth II and Mohamed Al-Fayed, respectively.

The Traitors is also up for two awards, including a Best Entertainment Performance nod for Claudia Winkleman, while British star Will Sharpe has been singled out for his appearance in The White Lotus.

Check out all the nominees below…

Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going To Hurt

Chase Spencer – The English

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Martin Freeman – The Responder

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth

Maxine Peake – Anne

Sarah Lancashire – Julia

Vicky McClure – Without Sin

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Josh Finan – The Responder

Salim Daw – The Crown

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy

Lesley Manville – Sherwood

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy

Female Comedy Performance

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Diane Morgan – Cunk On Earth

Lucy Beamont – Meet The Richardsons

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers

Male Comedy Performance

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird

Jon Pointing – Big Boys

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?

Matt Berry – What We Do In The Shadows

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live

The Graham Norton Show

Taskmaster

Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Programme

Saturday Night Takeaway

Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash

The Masked Singer

Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuzu’s Big Eats

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors

Lee Mack – The 1% Club

Mo Gilligan The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable?

Big Boys

Derry Girls

Ghosts

Mini-Series

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe

This Is Going To Hurt

Daytime

The Chase

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit

Scam Interceptors

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance Of Emanuel Orlando

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing

Reality And Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Traitors

We Are Black And British

Soap And Continuing Drama

Casualty

EastEnders

Emmerdale

International

The Bear

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Wednesday

Oussekine

Pachinko

The White Lotus

Features

Big Zulu’s Big Eats

Joe Lycett vs. Beckham: Got Your Back At Christmas

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan

Live Event

Concert For Ukraine

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)

Children Of The Taliban

The Crossing (Exposure)

Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview

Single Drama

I Am Ruth

The House

Life And Death In The Warehouse

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa

Biscuitland

How To Be A Person

Kingpin Cribs

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Escape From Kabul Airport

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

The Real Mo Farah

Specialist Factual

AIDS: The Unheard Tapes

The Green Planet

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa

Russia 1985 – 1999: Traumazone

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Uefa Women’s Euro 2022

Wimbledon 2022