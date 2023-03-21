Suranne Jones in a promo image for Vigil Nicky Hamilton/BBC/World Productions

The BBC has revealed how it is switching things up for the upcoming second season of Vigil.

Starring Suranne Jones, the hit thriller from the makers of Line Of Duty aired its first run in 2021, to much acclaim.

The show saw Suranne’s character DCI Amy Silva being sent below waters on a submarine to investigate a murder on board.

Advertisement

However, the second series will see DCI Silva take to the skies with a brand new case in another part of the British military, the air force.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause.

“Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future.”

Series one of Vigil took place aboard a submarine Mark Mainz/BBC/World Productions

Advertisement

Rose Leslie is also reprising her role as DCI Silva’s love interest and work partner DS Kirsten Longacre, while Gary Lewis returns as DSU Robertson, with more new cast members having just been announced.

Of the second series, Suranne said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride”

Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour), Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, Limbo), David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina, in her first major TV role, will all play key roles across the six new episodes.

Executive producers for World Productions Simon Heath and Jake Lushington added: “We’re excited to be taking the Silva & Longacre investigative partnership into a very different part of the British military, high in the skies rather than deep underwater. We’re also delighted to welcome to the cast two brilliant actors we’ve worked with on previous World shows, Romola Garai and Dougray Scott.”

The BBC said filming will begin in Scotland and Morocco in the spring.

The first series of Vigil was the most-watched new UK TV drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers for its first episode.