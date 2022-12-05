Ingrid Oliver and Richard Osman at this year's TV Baftas Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Richard Osman has announced that he and his partner Ingrid Oliver are officially married.

On Monday morning, Richard tweeted out a picture of himself and the comedian and Doctor Who star leaving the venue of their big day over the weekend.

“The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife,” the former Pointless host wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We’re so, so happy.”

The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingridoliver100. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nAoOcUPIhz — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 5, 2022

The newlyweds first met in 2020, when Ingrid was a celebrity guest on her future husband’s BBC show Richard Osman’s House Of Games, in which a group of famous faces are pitted against one another in a series of quick-paced guessing games.

Last month, Ingrid made a second appearance on the show as part of a “Champion Of Champions” special, joking at the time: “Last time I was on the show, I won a fiancé.”

On HoG Champion of Champions this week. Starts tonight at 6pm. Last time I was on the show, I won a fiancé. 💍 #HouseOfGames pic.twitter.com/2hXBK7Cj04 — Ingrid Oliver (@ingridoliver100) November 14, 2022

Advertisement

Richard is perhaps best known for having served as Alexander Amstrong’s right-hand man for over a decade on the BBC gameshow Pointless, before stepping down earlier this year.

Since his rise to prominence in Pointless, he has also fronted House Of Games and the gameshow Two Tribes, as well as publishing a series of successful crime novels.

Ingrid played Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who between 2013 and 2015, appearing in the 50th anniversary special Day Of The Doctor.