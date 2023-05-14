Between the coronation and the Eurovision live final, it’s been quite a few weeks for event telly – and Sunday night kept things moving with the TV Baftas.
If you didn’t watch the ceremony on Sunday night, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the biggest moments from both the red carpet and main event.
Advertisement
Here are 21 key moments from the 2023 TV Baftas...
Let’s start with the red carpet, where Billie Piper certainly made an effort
Claudia Winkleman proved she’s still “100% faithful”
Drag Race UK’s reigning champion Danny Beard gave us this absolute serve
While Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also made a big impression on the red carpet
Advertisement
Jax Jones’ opening performance was, in a word, surreal
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett got things off to an “edgy” start with their comedy routine, taking aim at everything from BBC bias to Holly and Phil’s “queuegate” saga
Siobhán McSweeney picked up the first award of the night and was as charming as ever
Bad Sisters was another of the top winners, with Anne-Marie Duff making an important point with her Best Supporting Actress speech
Catherine Tate couldn’t resist taking a pop at zero-time Bafta nominee David Tennant when they presented an award together
Joe Lycett wasn’t actually at the event, but still managed to steal the show with his acceptance speech
Advertisement
Romesh and Rob had to stall for time a bit while Lewis Capaldi set up for his performance, including speculating about his “favourite film in the Men In Black franchise” and “favourite ice cream flavour” among other pieces of trivia
Lewis then gave a performance of his new single Wish You The Best which, of course, was very good
Oti and Motsi Mabuse had a little dance as they came on to present Best Entertainment Performance, and gave a shout out to “mum”, “dad” and “Africa”
Advertisement
Claudia Winkleman won the second of two awards for The Traitors, and joked she “can’t get emotional because I’m wearing so much eyeliner”
Backstage, asked if she’d be enjoying an after-party, she admitted she was most concerned about “phoning my mum and dad”
Paddington Bear got a special mention after scooping the Most Memorable Moment award
Advertisement
Meera Syal was awarded the coveted Bafta fellowship award this year, and gave a powerful speech reflecting on her personal and professional life
Her speech also included this fabulous moment
Damian Lewis gave out one of the night’s final prizes, joking: “I’m surprised you’re all still here. It’s a brilliant bar out there, I’ve been in a couple of times.”
Advertisement
A tearful Kate Winslet picked up the Best Actress award for her role in I Am Ruth, telling the audience: “I really can’t see, I’m so old now!”
At the end of her speech, she referred back to the themes of I Am Ruth, declaring: “Erradicate harmful content, we don’t want it, we want our children back, we don’t want to lie awake fearing for our children’s mental health.”
Advertisement