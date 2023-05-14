Highlights from the 2023 TV Baftas Antony Jones/Bafta/Getty/BBC/Kate Green/Scott Garfitt/

Between the coronation and the Eurovision live final, it’s been quite a few weeks for event telly – and Sunday night kept things moving with the TV Baftas.

If you didn’t watch the ceremony on Sunday night, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the biggest moments from both the red carpet and main event.

Advertisement

Here are 21 key moments from the 2023 TV Baftas...

Let’s start with the red carpet, where Billie Piper certainly made an effort

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman proved she’s still “100% faithful”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Drag Race UK’s reigning champion Danny Beard gave us this absolute serve

TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

While Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also made a big impression on the red carpet

Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Jax Jones’ opening performance was, in a word, surreal

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett got things off to an “edgy” start with their comedy routine, taking aim at everything from BBC bias to Holly and Phil’s “queuegate” saga

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Siobhán McSweeney picked up the first award of the night and was as charming as ever

✨New Nic✨

Nicola Coughlan shares Siobhán McSweeney’s acceptance speech - full reel linked below pic.twitter.com/ExdbmJUS2f — Nic and Newts (@NicandNewts) May 14, 2023

Bad Sisters was another of the top winners, with Anne-Marie Duff making an important point with her Best Supporting Actress speech

Anne-Marie Duff shares an important message as she wins the Supporting Actress BAFTA! #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/M7yO2zOhoI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

Catherine Tate couldn’t resist taking a pop at zero-time Bafta nominee David Tennant when they presented an award together

Joe Lycett wasn’t actually at the event, but still managed to steal the show with his acceptance speech

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Romesh and Rob had to stall for time a bit while Lewis Capaldi set up for his performance, including speculating about his “favourite film in the Men In Black franchise” and “favourite ice cream flavour” among other pieces of trivia

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Lewis then gave a performance of his new single Wish You The Best which, of course, was very good

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Oti and Motsi Mabuse had a little dance as they came on to present Best Entertainment Performance, and gave a shout out to “mum”, “dad” and “Africa”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Advertisement

Claudia Winkleman won the second of two awards for The Traitors, and joked she “can’t get emotional because I’m wearing so much eyeliner”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Backstage, asked if she’d be enjoying an after-party, she admitted she was most concerned about “phoning my mum and dad”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Paddington Bear got a special mention after scooping the Most Memorable Moment award

Advertisement

Meera Syal was awarded the coveted Bafta fellowship award this year, and gave a powerful speech reflecting on her personal and professional life

Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Her speech also included this fabulous moment

Damian Lewis gave out one of the night’s final prizes, joking: “I’m surprised you’re all still here. It’s a brilliant bar out there, I’ve been in a couple of times.”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Advertisement

A tearful Kate Winslet picked up the Best Actress award for her role in I Am Ruth, telling the audience: “I really can’t see, I’m so old now!”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

At the end of her speech, she referred back to the themes of I Am Ruth, declaring: “Erradicate harmful content, we don’t want it, we want our children back, we don’t want to lie awake fearing for our children’s mental health.”

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Advertisement