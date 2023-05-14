Entertainmentwe love tvtv baftas

TV Baftas 2023: 21 Key Moments You Might Have Missed

Here's all the action from the red carpet and main ceremony that you might have missed.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Highlights from the 2023 TV Baftas
Highlights from the 2023 TV Baftas
Antony Jones/Bafta/Getty/BBC/Kate Green/Scott Garfitt/

Between the coronation and the Eurovision live final, it’s been quite a few weeks for event telly – and Sunday night kept things moving with the TV Baftas.

If you didn’t watch the ceremony on Sunday night, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded up some of the biggest moments from both the red carpet and main event.

Here are 21 key moments from the 2023 TV Baftas...

Let’s start with the red carpet, where Billie Piper certainly made an effort

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman proved she’s still “100% faithful”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Drag Race UK’s reigning champion Danny Beard gave us this absolute serve

TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

While Drag Race judge Michelle Visage also made a big impression on the red carpet

Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jax Jones’ opening performance was, in a word, surreal

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett got things off to an “edgy” start with their comedy routine, taking aim at everything from BBC bias to Holly and Phil’s “queuegate” saga

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Siobhán McSweeney picked up the first award of the night and was as charming as ever

Bad Sisters was another of the top winners, with Anne-Marie Duff making an important point with her Best Supporting Actress speech

Catherine Tate couldn’t resist taking a pop at zero-time Bafta nominee David Tennant when they presented an award together

Joe Lycett wasn’t actually at the event, but still managed to steal the show with his acceptance speech

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Romesh and Rob had to stall for time a bit while Lewis Capaldi set up for his performance, including speculating about his “favourite film in the Men In Black franchise” and “favourite ice cream flavour” among other pieces of trivia

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Lewis then gave a performance of his new single Wish You The Best which, of course, was very good

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Oti and Motsi Mabuse had a little dance as they came on to present Best Entertainment Performance, and gave a shout out to “mum”, “dad” and “Africa”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Claudia Winkleman won the second of two awards for The Traitors, and joked she “can’t get emotional because I’m wearing so much eyeliner”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

Backstage, asked if she’d be enjoying an after-party, she admitted she was most concerned about “phoning my mum and dad”

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Paddington Bear got a special mention after scooping the Most Memorable Moment award

Meera Syal was awarded the coveted Bafta fellowship award this year, and gave a powerful speech reflecting on her personal and professional life

Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Her speech also included this fabulous moment

Damian Lewis gave out one of the night’s final prizes, joking: “I’m surprised you’re all still here. It’s a brilliant bar out there, I’ve been in a couple of times.”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

A tearful Kate Winslet picked up the Best Actress award for her role in I Am Ruth, telling the audience: “I really can’t see, I’m so old now!”

Kate Green/BAFTA via Getty Images

At the end of her speech, she referred back to the themes of I Am Ruth, declaring: “Erradicate harmful content, we don’t want it, we want our children back, we don’t want to lie awake fearing for our children’s mental health.”

Joe Maher via Getty Images

TV Baftas 2023: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Suggest a correction
Close