BBC Hits Back After Complaints Over Transgender Character In Doctor Who

The BBC has insisted that Doctor Who will continue to “proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in” after receiving more than 100 complaints over the mere presence of a trans character in the show’s recent anniversary specials.
Last year, Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney made her Who-niverse debut as Rose Noble in the anniversary special The Star Beast.
On the complaints section of the BBC website, it was revealed that the corporation had “received complaints from viewers who object to the inclusion of a transgender character in the programme”.
This number was previously reported to be 144, with the BBC also noting that they had also received complaints “from others who feel there are too few transgender people represented” within Doctor Who.
By way of response, the broadcaster said: “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in.”
They added: “We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”
In the last of the three Doctor Who anniversary specials, the Time Lord bi-generated for the first time, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa subsequently taking over at the helm of the Tardis from last year’s Christmas Day special onwards.
He was joined by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday.
It has also been revealed that Yasmin will reprise her role as Rose in the new season of Doctor Who, which airs later in the year.
Help and support:
- The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838
- Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819
- LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370
- Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554
- Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK