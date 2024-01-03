BBC Hits Back After Complaints Over Transgender Character In Doctor Who

Doctor Who returned last year with three exciting specials Zoe McConnell and Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

The BBC has insisted that Doctor Who will continue to “proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in” after receiving more than 100 complaints over the mere presence of a trans character in the show’s recent anniversary specials.

Last year, Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney made her Who-niverse debut as Rose Noble in the anniversary special The Star Beast.

On the complaints section of the BBC website, it was revealed that the corporation had “received complaints from viewers who object to the inclusion of a transgender character in the programme”.

This number was previously reported to be 144, with the BBC also noting that they had also received complaints “from others who feel there are too few transgender people represented” within Doctor Who.

Yasmin played the on-screen daughter of Donna Noble, Rose Alistair Heap/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

By way of response, the broadcaster said: “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in.”

They added: “We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

David Tennant on set with Yasmin Finney Sally Mais/BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

In the last of the three Doctor Who anniversary specials, the Time Lord bi-generated for the first time, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa subsequently taking over at the helm of the Tardis from last year’s Christmas Day special onwards.

He was joined by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday.

It has also been revealed that Yasmin will reprise her role as Rose in the new season of Doctor Who, which airs later in the year.

