Doctor Who Fans Are Just Realising Who Mrs Flood Might Actually Be

Mrs Flood, portayed by Anita Dobson BBC

It truly has been a glorious few weeks to be a Doctor Who fan. We’ve had three instalments of specials for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, with the comeback of iconic duo David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

The third and final instalment, ‘The Giggle’ ended with The Doctor “bi-generating” for the first time, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa taking over the Tardis as the Fifteenth Doctor.

And then we got our Christmas special! The new Christmas episode The Church On Ruby Road also introduced us to the Time Lord’s new companion Ruby Sunday (as well as an absolute fuck-ton of goblins, but we can get into that another time).

But as well as ushering in Ruby, the episode also featured some new faces – one of which is causing a serious stir amongst the Doctor Who fandom.

Enter the mysterious Mrs Flood.

Played by Anita Dobson (of Eastenders fame), Mrs Flood is as Ruby’s super next door neighbour (no seriously, she sets up a camping chair to watch her street from her front door), who is far from impressed at the arrival of the TARDIS.

Why? Well, because it’s obstructing the street.

However, by the end of the episode it becomes clear that there’s way more than meets the eye when it comes to Mrs Pond.

As the TARDIS ‘vworps’ away with the Doctor and Ruby inside, one of Ruby’s other neighbours, Abdul, looks shocked.

“Stop making such a fuss!” the nosy neighbour tells Abdul BUT THEN SHE ONLY GOES AND BREAKS THE FOURTH WALL.

Yup, Mrs Flood turns to the camera and gives us speechless viewers a wink, asking: “Never seen a TARDIS before?”

So the who the heck is this woman? Well, some viewers have already begun joining the dots about who Mrs Flood may actually be.

One theory is that Mrs Flood is in fact River Song.

Played by Alex Kingston, River is first introduced as a future companion of the Doctor – who then goes on to marry Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor.

It’s also unveiled that River was actually born Melody Pond, the daughter of companions Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill).

Yes our brains are a little fried too HOWEVER, do you notice a similarity between all of these names? Pond, River... Flood?

Could Mrs Flood actually be River Song?

Whovians certainly seem to think so.

#FTN Given the crack in the ceiling in last night’s episode of #DoctorWho immediately made me think of the crack in the 11th Doctor’s story along with Amy Pond and the fact that this lady is called Mrs Flood, I’m going to guess she’s a version of… River Song. pic.twitter.com/acM8MhEcwR — Following The Nerd (@nerdfollowing) December 26, 2023

Could it be that Mrs Flood is in fact just an older version of River Song? Well, only time (and space) will tell.