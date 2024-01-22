Ncuti Gatwa Throws Support Behind Co-Star Millie Gibson Amid Doctor Who Exit Rumours

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in last year's Doctor Who Christmas special James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Ncuti Gatwa has voiced his support for Doctor Who co-star Millie Gibson amid reports she’s being “dropped” from the show at the end of the upcoming season.

Millie made her Doctor Who debut in the show’s most recent Christmas special last month, playing the Fifteenth Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday.

While the former Coronation Street star is due to play Ruby in a string of new episodes in the 14th series of Doctor Who, airing on the BBC later this year, The Mirror reported over the weekend that she will not be returning after that.

According to the tabloid, next year’s series of the long-running sci-fi show will see Ruby being written out and replaced by a new character, portrayed by Varada Sethu.

Varada Sethu Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Neither the BBC nor any of the cast has spoken out about the reports directly, although Ncuti did share a sweet message on Instagram after the rumours first emerged.

Alongside a picture of himself and Millie on set, he wrote: “My little lil….”

The former Sex Education actor also included the symbol for Gemini, Millie’s star sign, and a heart emoji in his post.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for the BBC and Millie Gibson for comment.

Varada Sethu’s on-screen credits include the Star Wars off-shoot Andor, the BBC black comedy Annika and the films Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World Dominion and A Midsommer Night’s Dream, which was adapted by Doctor Who producer Russell T Davies.