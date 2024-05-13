The Traitors Bosses Already Have Their Eye On 1 Famous Politician For Celebrity Series

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Despite widespread rumours about it going ahead, the team behind The Traitors are keeping schtum about the much-hyped celebrity version of the show.

However, if the star-studded season does end up going ahead, they’ve already got their eye on a few potential contestants.

Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of the TV Baftas, executive producer Stephen Lambert named Liz Truss as being among his dream contestants.

“She’d be great,” he said of the former prime minister. “It’s very important on that show to be able to tell the truth, and also to not tell the truth. And you know, she would be challenged, possibly.”

Truss wouldn’t be the first British politician to take up residence in the famous Traitors castle, after former speaker John Bercow took part in the show’s American counterpart last year.

Meanwhile, although the team insisted they’re still only “thinking about the possibility of doing” a celebrity spin-off of The Traitors, they were much more upfront about the third season of the regular show, filming for which is currently underway.

“It’s had some amazing twists,” Stephen shared.

“It’s quite hard making season three, because the expectations get bigger and bigger. But fortunately, I think it’s going well. Touch wood.”

This is a concern shared by The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, who recently admitted she almost turned down season three for that very reason.

“I was reluctant to do the second, and now I’m extra reluctant to do the third,” she shared during an interview on Good Morning Britain. “Like, guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it. And they just say ‘no’.”

