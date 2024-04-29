Claudia Winkleman Makes Concerning Admission Ahead Of The Traitors Season 3

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

Claudia Winkleman has admitted she’s not exactly sold on hosting the third season of The Traitors just yet.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter has fronted both seasons of the UK reality show so far, which have been a runaway success for the BBC and dominated the pop culture conversation while they were on the air.

However, with a third run already in the pipeline, Claudia has admitted she’s feeling a little bit nervous about getting involved.

In the past, she’s made no secret of the fact she was concerned that second season of The Traitors may not be able to live up to its predecessor, and she’s seemingly still feeling that pressure.

“I was reluctant to the second, and now I’m extra reluctant to do the third,” she admitted during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

“Like, guys, just leave it! It did OK, leave it. And they just say ‘no’... the head of the BBC… she just leant forward and took my temperature.”

'I was reluctant to do the second and now I'm extra reluctant to do the third.'@ClaudiaWinkle you can't withhold a third season of The Traitors from us! pic.twitter.com/7bkphWp7Kd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 26, 2024

Before this year’s series of The Traitors got underway, Claudia admitted she was feeling “nervous and weird about it”.

“I originally said ‘let’s just leave it as this magical thing that happened’. Then the head of BBC took my temperature,” she claimed.

In fact, Claudia almost turned down the show before she’d even filmed a single episode, due to her “innate laziness” when she discovered it would be filming up in Scotland.

Meanwhile, a celebrity version of the UK show has been widely reported to be in the works, although the BBC is yet to confirm this to be the case.