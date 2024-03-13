The 1 Reason Claudia Winkleman Almost Turned Down The Traitors

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

In a recent episode of Waitrose’s Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Claudia Winkleman revealed that she almost said “no” to The Traitors.

On the same episode, the Strictly Come Dancing co-host spilled that she once got mistaken for Davina McCall in a bookshop and even signed the fan’s book on her behalf.

And when the topic of The Traitors came up, Claudia had more surprises to share ― “They asked me to do it, and because of my innate laziness, I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, I can’t go to Scotland [where the show is filmed] for three and a half weeks,’” the London-based star shared.



What?!

I know! In fact, it was only thanks to The Traitors’ producers’ persistence that she took the job.

“They said, ‘just before you say a definite no, can we just send you the tapes of the Durtch version?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, I really won’t get around to it,’” Claudia revealed.

When she was asked four days later whether she’d seen them yet, she shared she hadn’t ― “I am napping.”

Finally, though, she reveals she watched all 12 episodes in one sitting.

That’s “major” for her, she says, as she’s usually asleep by 9 PM.

And?

And she loved it, like the rest of us.

“I texted my boss at the BBC, Kate, and I said, ’I’ll book my own train ― I’m coming, I’m going to Inverness,” the former God’s Gift presenter said.

“The game is exceptional, but also the people who make it are exceptional,” Claudia added.