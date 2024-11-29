Stephen Fry Speaks Out About Rumours He's Signed Up For Celebrity Traitors

Stephen Fry has long been rumoured for the first celebrity series of The Traitors UK BBC/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Stephen Fry has addressed rumours that he’s set to appear on the first ever celebrity version of The Traitors.

Over the summer, the BBC confirmed widespread rumours that a star-studded edition of the Bafta-winning show would will be filmed in 2025.

Earlier this week, Stephen was a guest on Lorraine Kelly’s daytime show, and when the presenter brought up the rumours, he insisted: “Of course, I’m in no position to say.”

“I may be practising lying, I may be simply talking the truth,” he joked.

And despite remarking that “hell will have frozen over” before he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity, he added: “I regard that not as reality, but a game, and I do like games. So should I be asked, who knows?

“Maybe if there is a version with well-known faces – I can’t bring myself to say the word ‘celebrity’ without dry-hacking, I’m sorry, that’s pathetic of me I know… it’s an interesting idea.”

In January, The Traitors will return to our screens for its third season, with the first celebrity version airing later in the year.