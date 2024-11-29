Stephen Fry Speaks Out About Rumours He's Signed Up For Celebrity Traitors

Stephen Fry has addressed rumours that he’s set to appear on the first ever celebrity version of The Traitors.
Over the summer, the BBC confirmed widespread rumours that a star-studded edition of the Bafta-winning show would will be filmed in 2025.
Weeks later, The Sun claimed that Stephen had “agreed” to take part in the show, after apparently being at the top of host Claudia Winkleman’s wishlist.
Earlier this week, Stephen was a guest on Lorraine Kelly’s daytime show, and when the presenter brought up the rumours, he insisted: “Of course, I’m in no position to say.”
“I may be practising lying, I may be simply talking the truth,” he joked.
And despite remarking that “hell will have frozen over” before he signed up for Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity, he added: “I regard that not as reality, but a game, and I do like games. So should I be asked, who knows?
“Maybe if there is a version with well-known faces – I can’t bring myself to say the word ‘celebrity’ without dry-hacking, I’m sorry, that’s pathetic of me I know… it’s an interesting idea.”
Another name who was among the early rumoured contestants on the celebrity version of The Traitors was Ricky Gervais, although he quickly ruled himself out for one very specific reason.
In January, The Traitors will return to our screens for its third season, with the first celebrity version airing later in the year.
The US version of The Traitors is made up entirely of celebrity participants, with the third line-up featuring a few intriguing familiar faces.