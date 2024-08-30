The Traitors' First Celebrity Contestant Has Been 'Confirmed,' And Claudia Winkleman Will Be Very Happy

BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

The BBC recently announced not only a fourth season, but also a celeb edition, of The Traitors ― before the third season even has hit our screens.

“We are thrilled to be inviting some celebrities into our castle to come and play the game,” Mike Cotton, who works for the production company behind the UK version of the show, Studio Lambert, said at the time.

It seems one of her wishes has been granted.

Stephen Fry has reportedly “confirmed” his appearance

A source told The Sun that, though nothing’s official as of yet, “Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on The Traitors and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game.”

They added, “Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it.”

“No contracts have been signed yet — but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there,” the source said.

“Seeing famous faces navigate the round table or don the infamous green cloaks will be unmissable TV, and what a double treat for the fans with series four also confirmed too,” Mike Cotton had previously said of the season.

The US Traitors has already released a celeb edition of The Traitors, with stars like Love Island’s Ekin-Su.

Ricky Gervais recently denied he’ll appear in the UK celeb version, saying on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m way too busy and there’s no way they could afford me.”

I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen. I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me 😎 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 26, 2024

