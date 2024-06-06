The New Cast Of The Traitors USA Features Some Very Random Celebrity Contestants

The Traitors USA host Alan Cumming Peacock via Getty Images

Well, producers have taken a similarly scatter-gun approach to casting the new season, and we think they may have outdone themselves.

Unlike the British version of The Traitors, which features contestants from all walks of life, its US counterpart features celebrity contestants playing the same game – in the same Scottish castle.

On Wednesday, host Alan Cumming announced the 21 cast members who’d be competing this time around, including some very familiar faces.

Also on the cast are a few stars with celebrity connections – including Zac Efron’s brother Dylan (who previously appeared in his Netflix documentary Down To Earth) and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The line-up is completed with former stars of American reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother and various Real Housewives spin-offs.

Check out the cast in full in the video below:

Meanwhile, a third season of the British version of The Traitors is slated to begin filming later in the summer, with a celebrity version also widely reported to be in the works.

A fan-favourite from season one, winner Aaron Evans, is also about to make the jump to another reality show, having joined the cast of Love Island USA.