Dustin Lance Black Shares Beautiful Statement As 'Warrior' Husband Tom Daley Announces Retirement

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black pictured in 2018 via Associated Press

Following his success at the Paris Olympics, Tom confirmed earlier this week that he would be stepping back from the sport with which he’s been synonymous for over a decade, during a tearful interview with BBC News.

This is an emotional watch!



Tom Daley spoke to the BBC moments after announcing he will retire from diving. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hZfHABBpN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024

The gold medallist’s husband of seven years then shared a beautiful post on Instagram, looking back on Tom’s career and diving accolades.

“It has been the honour of my life to be by your side on this magnificent journey, Tom,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker began. “You are a shining example that true warriors can also have true hearts.

“As you now hang up your trunks, I will deeply miss supporting your ‘impossible’ diving dreams in whatever small ways I could over the past 10+ years, and screaming like a madman as you turned every single one of those dreams into reality. I also feel certain you have a long list of new ‘impossible’ dreams, and I will be there by your side all the way, baby.”

He added: “For now, I am going to look back with joy and love (and more than a few tears) at some old photos of the early days when I first had the tremendous good fortune to witness a warrior fight to achieve the ‘impossible’. You did it, Tom. You did it all. I love you so much.”

Tom has been diving competitively since his teens, and picked up a silver medal at the most recent Olympics, making him one of the few athletes with a bronze, silver and gold to his name.

He admitted of his retirement plans: “I just think it’s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. So, yeah… lots of things to process.

“But it’s the right time, this year felt like such a bonus. And I got to compete in front of my family, my kids, and I got to be flag-bearer. So, bucket list ticked off on every occasion.

