Tom Daley Brings Brat Summer To The Olympics As He Leads Diving Teammates In Group Dance

If you thought Tom Daley was too busy with his Olympics training to get in on the Brat summer fun, well, apparently you’d be wrong.

Earlier this week, the former gold medallist revealed he’d introduced his fellow Team GB divers to Charli XCX’s culture-shaping latest musical offering, leading them in a group dance to the album cut Apple.

He and his teammates – including Noah Williams, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding – could be seen trying out the Apple choreo that’s swept TikTok in the last few months, while soaking up the sun in their diving gear and trainers.

Check out the group’s efforts for yourself below:

In fact, Tom Daley and Charli XCX do have a bit of history, as he was previously among the cameos in her Boys music video, alongside an all-star cast that included Stormzy, Joe Jonas, Mark Ronson and Tinie Temphah.

Tom is also no stranger to jumping on the summer’s hottest trend during his Olympics downtime.

Back in 2012, in the lead-up to the London games (where Tom famously picked up his first Olympic medal) he and his fellow Team GB divers recorded a special video of themselves dancing to LMFAO’s Sexy And I Know It which we can not stress enough was very popular at the time.

Earlier this month, Tom picked up a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, becoming one of only a select few athletes in history with a bronze, silver and gold medal to their name.