'It's Hard To Talk About': Tom Daley Fights Back Tears As He Confirms Retirement From Diving

Tom Daley being interviewed by BBC News BBC

An emotional Tom Daley has confirmed that he is retiring from the world of professional diving.

Tom has been diving competitively since he was a teenager, and in the 2024 Olympics picked up a silver medal, making him one of the few athletes with a bronze, silver and gold to his name.

After returning home from Paris on Monday morning, he was interviewed at London’s St Pancras station by BBC News, where he opened up about his decision to retire from the sport for which he has been synonymous for more than 15 years.

Fighting back tears, he admitted: “It’s hard to talk about. I am [proud of myself]. Yeah, it’s really hard to talk about, but you know, I have to hang it up some time. But I’m very proud.”

Asked for his immediate plans upon returning to the UK, he shared: “I want to be with my family. I’m really excited to be able to spend some time with them, and be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days. But yeah, it’s just very overwhelming. I didn’t mean for it all to time out exactly like this, but yeah, I just feel very proud of my career.”

Tom pictured during the 2024 Olympics in Paris Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

“Right now, obviously, it’s just a lot,” he shared. “But I’m really happy with how everything’s gone, I just think it’s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport. So, yeah… lots of things to process.

“But it’s the right time, this year felt like such a bonus. And I got to compete in front of my family, my kids, and I got to flag-bearer. So bucket list ticked off on every occasion.”

“I’m very happy, but it’s hard to talk when you have loved something so much,” Tom added.

Tom Daley spoke to the BBC moments after announcing he will retire from diving. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hZfHABBpN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024

This year marked Tom’s fourth time at the Olympics, having first competed in London back in 2012.

In 2021, he won his first gold medal alongside diving partner Matty Lee, after that year’s event was delayed by a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Outside of diving, Tom is also a published author, LGBTQ+ advocate and, of course, accomplished knitter.

He is married to Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black, with whom he shares two children, six-year-old Robbie, named after his late father, and one-year-old Phoenix.