Tom Daley Once Again Proves He's The Most Wholesome Human As He Unveils His New Olympic Knitwear

The real highlight of the Paris 2024 Olympics? Tom Daley’s brand new knitwear, of course.

The five-time Olympic medal winner – who is known for his love of knitting and crochet – melted our hearts three years ago when he was spotted knitting in the stands at the Tokyo 2020 games (which were held in 2021).

He later shared the finished piece on Instagram – a cardigan which featured a Team GB logo, a Great Britain flag and the Olympic rings.

Now, the newly minted silver medalist has unveiled his finished fit for Paris 2024, a cosy red, white and blue jumper lined with Union Jack and French flags with “Paris 2024” emblazoned across the front (complete with an Eiffel Tower!) and “Daley” across the back.

Earlier this week, Tom and his partner Noah Williams took home silver in the 10 metre synchro diving.

The runner-up finish meant Tom was able to complete his set of Olympics medals, having previously won three bronze and one gold.

In July last year, the athlete announced his plans to try for a place on Team GB’s Olympic diving team after a two-year break from the sport.

“I’m not ready to be done and I don’t think I was ready to be done and hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life,” Tom shared in a YouTube video. “Especially when my son Robbie said ‘Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics’.”

Since revealing his passion for knitting, Tom has even launched an Instagram account to show off all of his woollen creations.

