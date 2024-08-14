Nothing To See Here, Just Tom Daley Striking A Pose In Some Knitted Swim Briefs

Tom Daley at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 via Associated Press

Tom Daley is mixing his two great loves – diving and knitting – as part of his new awareness campaign.

Fresh from his success at the Olympics in Paris, and the news of his retirement from the world of diving, the gold medallist has teamed up with Malibu to highlight an important issue.

And he’s doing it in a pair of knitted swim briefs, no less.

Tom Daley pictured on Brighton Beach Malibu/RLSS UK

New photos show Tom striking a pose on Brighton beach in a swimming costume emblazoned with the slogan “don’t drink and dive”, while an enormous “1 in 4” sand sculpture highlights the Royal Life Saving Society UK’s statistic that a quarter of drownings are alcohol-related.

Tom said of his campaign: “I’ve always loved being in the water, but maybe more than most, I also understand its power and the need to respect it to stay safe.”

Malibu and Tom Daley have teamed up to launch a new line of knitted apparel – including these distinct swim briefs Joe Pepler/PinPep

He added: “I’m proud to be working with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to get this message out there. Stay safe and ‘Don’t Drink and Dive!’.”

For more information on the campaign, visit the official Don’t Drink And Dive website here.

Tom also sported a knitted bucket hat for the occasion Malibu/RLSS UK

Tom is currently celebrating yet another medal-winning performance at the Olympics earlier this month, where he bagged a silver medal and became one of only a handful of athletes with bronze, silver and gold medals to their name.

After returning home from the UK, he gave a tearful interview to BBC News about his retirement from the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades, and reflected on his hugely successful diving career.

