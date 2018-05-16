Alexandra Burke Reveals She Almost Quit 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Alexandra Burke has revealed how she almost quit last year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The singer told of how the abuse she faced both online and in the press nearly caused her to pull out of the BBC ballroom competition.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Alexandra Burke

Alexandra faced accusations in the press of faking her tears on the show as well as reports of being ‘difficult’ and a ‘diva’ backstage, with rumours also suggesting she had a strained relationship with partner Gorka Marquez - claims she constantly denied at the time. However, this led to her suffering a torrent of abuse from trolls, and at one point, she admitted it almost became too much for her. Speaking on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, Alexandra said: “It was hard on ‘Strictly’. There was a point where I wanted to quit the show a few weeks from the final because of the accusations. “I sat with my brother at the kitchen table and said, ‘Is this worth my happiness?’ “He said, ‘Look how much you’ve overcome. Let’s keep going!’”

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Alexandra with dance partner Gorka Marquez

As it was, Alexandra ended up making the final of last year’s competition, but lost out on the Glitterball trophy to ‘Holby City’ actor Joe McFadden. During an interview with HuffPost UK last year, Alexandra revealed how she battled illness in the final weeks of the series, unbeknown to viewers at home. “I’m not going to lie to you, it was bloody difficult,” she laughs. “I was in the studio every single day while doing ‘Strictly’, and I had to stop towards the end because I got really, really sick during the last three weeks of ‘Strictly’, which I didn’t tell anyone about. “So I stopped recording because it had really affected my voice, being so ill.” She also lamented her treatment by the press and “one journalist in particular”, saying: “That, for me, came out of the blue [and] felt to a degree… like it was a bit personal, and a slight attack.” Read the full interview with Alexandra here. ‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.