With hundreds of candles, an amphitheatre and a famous classical singer standing by, the stage was set for one of the most romantic dates ever on Love Island on Thursday night.
There was only one small problem – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had no idea who the renowned performer serenading her actually was.
Alfie Boe made a guest appearance on the ITV2 reality show, singing as Ekin-Su enjoyed her final date with partner Davide Sanclimenti.
After the couple swapped their first “I love yous”, they headed back to the villa where Ekin told her fellow Islanders that they’d been treated to a performance from “some guy called Alfie Boe”.
Her accidental shade lit up Twitter and prompted a good-humoured response from the man himself.
He tweeted: “Hi… @ekinsuofficial I’m the “guy called Alfie Boe” @LoveIsland #LoveIsland.”
And as much as he loved his cameo on the show, Alfie also joked he was disappointed he “didn’t get a text the whole time I was there”.
Ekin-Su and Davide are the current favourites to win Love Island, which airs its final on Monday.
Four other couples still remain in the villa – Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.
