With hundreds of candles, an amphitheatre and a famous classical singer standing by, the stage was set for one of the most romantic dates ever on Love Island on Thursday night.

There was only one small problem – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had no idea who the renowned performer serenading her actually was.

Advertisement

Alfie Boe made a guest appearance on the ITV2 reality show, singing as Ekin-Su enjoyed her final date with partner Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su and Davide were serenaded by Alfie Boe ITV/Shutterstock

After the couple swapped their first “I love yous”, they headed back to the villa where Ekin told her fellow Islanders that they’d been treated to a performance from “some guy called Alfie Boe”.

Her accidental shade lit up Twitter and prompted a good-humoured response from the man himself.

Advertisement

He tweeted: “Hi… @ekinsuofficial I’m the “guy called Alfie Boe” @LoveIsland #LoveIsland.”

And as much as he loved his cameo on the show, Alfie also joked he was disappointed he “didn’t get a text the whole time I was there”.

Behind the scenes on set of @LoveIsland… ready to sing for @ekinsuofficial and @davidesancli1 … I didn’t get a TEXT the whole time I was here 🤔😅❤️😩



If you enjoyed my performance check out the This Is Alfie Boe playlist over on @Spotify to hear morehttps://t.co/xoViMTuV1u pic.twitter.com/wZcGeWxnuq — Alfie Boe OBE (@AlfieBoe) July 28, 2022

Ekin-Su and Davide are the current favourites to win Love Island, which airs its final on Monday.

Four other couples still remain in the villa – Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.