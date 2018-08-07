YouTuber Alfie Deyes Faces Backlash After Posing On AIDS Memorial At Brighton Pride

YouTube star Alfie Deyes has been forced to apologise after posing on an AIDS memorial at Brighton Pride. The vlogger angered fans after he posted a picture of himself sat on the memorial waving a rainbow flag during the weekend’s LGBTQ celebrations.

ITV Alfie Deyes angered fans by posting this picture at Brighton Pride

Alfie, who is in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Zoe ‘Zoella’ Suggs, was slammed for being “disrespectful”, but claimed not to have had any idea what the statue was as he apologised on Twitter. After removing the photo from his social media accounts, he told his 5.5 million Twitter followers: “Just seen a tweet saying that in the picture I tweeted of myself celebrating Brighton Pride, I was sitting on the edge of an Aids Memorial. “For sure didn’t realise that and didn’t mean to offend anyone if the picture did. I’ve deleted it! Thanks for letting me know x.”

Just seen a tweet saying that in the picture I tweeted of myself celebrating Brighton Pride, I was sitting on the edge of an Aids Memorial. For sure didn't realise that and didn't mean to offend anyone if the picture did. I've deleted it! Thanks for letting me know x — Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) August 6, 2018

However, he faced further criticism when he made light of the outrage, tweeting fellow YouTuber Evan Edinger: “I just stepped on an ant as I walked down the road..I hope no one saw... ‘ALFIE DEYES STAMPS ON INNOCENT ANIMAL UNTIL IT DIES’.” Replying to one follower who called out his comment, he said: “I for sure didn’t compare aids to an ant? I was saying I could do literally anything and it will offend someone. e.g I didn’t know I was sitting on the memorial, but instead of people educating me, people attack me instantly as if I did it on purpose.”

I for sure didn't compare aids to an ant? I was saying I could do literally anything and it will offend someone. e.g I didn't know I was sitting on the memorial, but instead of people educating me, people attack me instantly as if I did it on purpose — Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) August 6, 2018

He has since deleted his tweet to Evan, but later added: “I’ll never understand why people always think the worst. The replies I’m getting about sitting on the memorial..I didn’t even know it was a memorial and yet people are tweeting saying I don’t care about aids.. “Spend your time educating others, rather than just instantly attacking.”

I'll never understand why people always think the worst. The replies I'm getting about sitting on the memorial..I didn't even know it was a memorial and yet people are tweeting saying I don't care about aids.. Spend your time educating others, rather than just instantly attacking — Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) August 6, 2018