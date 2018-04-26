Alfie Evans: Father Thanks Hospital And Pledges To ‘Form A Relationship’

The parents of Alfie Evans have pledged to work alongside doctors to give him “the dignity and comfort he needs”.

His father, Tom, 21, also appealed to the family’s many supporters to end their protests and allow them to “form a relationship” with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and go on to “build a bridge and walk across it”.

Police remained outside the hospital on Thursday after Alder Hey said its staff had endured a “barrage” of abuse.

Earlier in the day, Evans said he and Alfie’s mother, Kate James, 20, hoped to have a “positive” meeting to discuss his son’s care with medics in Liverpool after they previously failed in an 11th-hour attempt to take the 23-month-old to an Italian hospital for treatment.

He said there had been no deterioration in Alfie’s condition since he was taken off a ventilator and he was not in pain.

Evans accused doctors of misdiagnosing his son and also vowed to return to court if the meeting did not go well.

But he later told reporters that in his son’s interests he and Kate would now work together with his treatment team and praised Alder Hey staff for their “professionalism”.

Alfie has been at the centre of a life-or-death treatment battle, with his parents trying to block doctors from withdrawing life support in a sometimes acrimonious six-month dispute which has seen a series of court battles.