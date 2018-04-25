PA Wire/PA Images Protestors gather outside Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool whilst they wait for the latest decision on Alfie Evans

The parents of toddler Alfie Evans, who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment battle, have had their latest legal challenge dismissed by Court of Appeal judges. Three judges analysed the latest stage of the dispute over the 23-month-old boy at a hearing in London and rejected all grounds raised by Alfie’s parents, Tom Evans and Kate James. The pair, who are both in their early 20s and from Liverpool, appealed following a ruling made by a High Court judge late on Tuesday. Mr Justice Hayden had decided, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in Manchester, that Alfie should not be allowed to leave Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and travel to a hospital in Rome. On Wednesday, the judges dismissed the appeals on grounds brought by the father first and then by Alfie’s mother. Doctors stopped providing life-support treatment to Alfie late on Monday. Evans said his son had confounded specialists’ expectations by continuing to breathe. Alfie’s parents have already lost two rounds of fights, in the High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

PA Wire/PA Images Alfie's father Tom Evans speaks to the press

During Wednesday’s hearing, a lawyer representing James said Alfie was “struggling”. In February, Mr Justice Hayden ruled that doctors at Alder Hey could stop treating Alfie against the wishes of his parents following hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London and Liverpool. Specialists at Alder Hey said life-support treatment should stop and Mr Justice Hayden said he accepted medical evidence which showed that further treatment was futile. Mr Justice Hayden said flying Alfie to a foreign hospital would be wrong and pointless. Court of Appeal judges upheld his decisions.

PA Wire/PA Images Police block the entrance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital as protesters gathered after the European Court of Human Rights rejected an appeal against the decision to end life-support for Alfie Evans

Supreme Court justices and ECHR judges refused to intervene. The couple then said that Alfie was being wrongly “detained”. Mr Justice Hayden dismissed that claim. Appeal judges have upheld Mr Justice Hayden’s decision and Supreme Court justices and ECHR judges said they would not intervene. Mr Justice Hayden then finalised plans for withdrawing treatment and allowing Alfie’s life to end. A barrister representing Alfie’s father said an Italian embassy representative was in court. Paul Diamond said an air ambulance was on standby at the “request of the Pope”. He added: “My general conversation with Mr Evans is ‘save my boy’.” Diamond said: “He would leave no stone unturned… He is clutching at straws.” More than 100 supporters had gathered outside the hospital by Wednesday evening. Two Polish flags were being flown outside the hospital and blue and purple balloons had been tied to trees.