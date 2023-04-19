Ali Wong And Bill Hader Are Officially A Couple

A rep for the Barry star confirmed to HuffPost that the two comedians are dating.

Bill mentioned a “girlfriend” in an interview with Collider earlier this week, and although he didn’t mention the Beef star by name, he did hint that his new flame is Ali.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” Bill told the outlet. “I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Ali is a San Francisco native, and Bill’s implication that the trip wasn’t really a vacation may be due to the couple visiting family.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating, a representative for Hader told HuffPost. Roger Kisby via Getty Images/Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

A source told Page Six that Bill and Ali had dated for “at least two months” in 2022 but had broken up by December. Wong announced her split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, in April 2022.

People reported at the time that Ali and Justin’s breakup was amicable and that they would “continue to co-parent lovingly.”

The former couple share two daughters: Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

The Always Be My Maybe star spoke about her ex often in her standup, and was famously pregnant with Mari in her Netflix comedy special Baby Cobra, and with Nikki during her second special for the streamer, Hard Knock Wife.

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong pictured in 2016. Araya Doheny via Getty Images

The exes are, in fact, so cool with one another that Justin will serve as Ali’s tour manager on her upcoming comedy tour.

Bill had recently been linked to his Noelle co-star Anna Kendrick, whom he dated for nearly two years before they called it quits in January, People reports. Previously, the Saturday Night Live alum dated actor Rachel Bilson.

Rachel memorably admitted last August on her podcast Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson that the thing she missed the most about Bill was “his big dick.”