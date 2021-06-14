Alicia Silverstone Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name All Wrong

Turns out we’ve all been pretty *clueless* when it comes to pronouncing Alicia Silverstone’s name.

The actor responded to the “tell me what your name is … and then tell me what people mispronounce it as” TikTok trend on Thursday — and blew plenty of minds in the process.

“My name is Ali-see-yuh, Ali-see-yuh. Not Alee-sha. Not Alee-sha. Ali-see-yuh,” she said in the video, the third she has posted since joining the platform this week.

Watch here: