Alison Hammond Laughs Off Reports Of Tension With This Morning Co-Host Dermot O’Leary

Alison Hammond has brushed off reports of tension between her and her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary with her trademark good humour.

Over the weekend, a report in The Mail On Sunday alleged that the relationship between Alison and Dermot had become “strained” recently, with an unnamed source claiming that their dynamic “is worrying the bosses”.

However things didn’t exactly seem to be frosty between the pair in a video clip posted on Alison’s Instagram earlier this week, which showed her and Dermot dancing.

“Me and my @dermotoleary with you all week bringing the summer vibes on @thismorning - come and join us,” she captioned the video.

When one fan jokingly commented “Wow the tension between you two is palpable”, Alison responded with a laughing face emoji, so it seems that she isn’t taking the report too seriously.

The pair also appeared to be having plenty of fun in another video posted on Alison’s account on Thursday, which featured them singing and dancing to Ronan Keating’s Life Is A Rollercoaster.

Alison and Dermot became regular hosts on This Morning at the start of 2021, initially taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to present the Friday edition of the show.

The pair are currently covering for Holly Willoughby during her two-month summer break from the show.

Holly’s former presenting partner Phillip Schofield left This Morning in May amid reports that the two had fallen out, then stepped down from all his ITV hosting roles after admitting that he had lied about having an affair with a younger colleague on the show.

ITV were quick to shut down The Mail On Sunday report about Alison and Dermot’s working relationship, with a source describing it as “absolute nonsense”.

“There’s no tension between Alison and Dermot, quite the opposite,” a spokesperson for ITV also said.

“Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show.”