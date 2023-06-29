Rochelle Humes Speaks Out About Her Future With This Morning

Rochelle Humes in the This Morning studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Rochelle Humes has set the record straight about her future with This Morning.

The former Saturdays singer hasn’t been seen on the ITV daytime show for two months – and when she wasn’t among the presenters name-checked in Holly Willoughby’s speech on her first day back, viewers began wondering whether she might not be returning.

However, Rochelle herself has put to bed any speculation that she’s left This Morning.

During a Q&A on her Instagram, she insisted that she hasn’t left the show, adding that she’s actually due to host it once again in the coming weeks.

When one fan asked if Rochelle “is still hosting This Morning”, she responded: “Yes I’m back [on This Morning] in the summer...”

A screenshot of Rochelle's Instagram post confirming she'll be back on This Morning later this year Instagram/Rochelle Humes

Last month, Rochelle was noticeably absent from Holly’s viral statement following Phillip Schofield’s departure, in which she shouted out a number of her colleagues.

“Myself, Josie [Gibson], Dermot [O’Leary], Alison [Hammond], Craig [Doyle] and every single person who works on this show will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love,” Holly said at the time.

A message to you, from Holly. pic.twitter.com/TwiqxbSwSn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 5, 2023

Rochelle last hosted This Morning in April, sharing the screen with Phillip Schofield, who has since resigned from ITV after admitting to lying about a previous affair with a colleague.

Earlier this year, Rochelle revealed she had been struggling to make time for This Morning presenting duties.

Speaking to OK!, she admitted: “I wish I had time to be there a bit more – it’s exactly what you would want it to be as a fan of the show. It’s the nicest team – it’s a big family.

“I’ve always felt lucky to be a part of it. We’re all friends, it’s a nice set-up.”