Holly Willoughby was feeling a little hoarse as she returned to This Morning on Tuesday after a weekend of partying at Glastonbury.

The daytime presenter admitted she was still struggling with her voice after singing along to Elton John’s headline set at the festival on Sunday night.

She missed Monday’s edition of the ITV daytime show following the event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, but was back on the sofa with guest presenter Craig Doyle on Tuesday.

“I’ve been officially Glastoed,” Holly said, admitting her voice is always the “first thing to go”.

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning on Tuesday ITV

“I blame Elton John for this, because did you see him on stage?” she continued. “It was amazing. One of the best things.

“The whole weekend was incredible, but to finish on this moment – and I sang my socks off, and now I sound like this.”

Holly then revealed fellow This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary had also partied with her at the festival.

Showing a photo of them together, she said: “I think we were watching Blondie at this point, who was equally amazing.”

Holly with Dermot O'Leary at Glastonbury ITV

Holly was seen boarding a helicopter to the festival with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, and their friends on Friday.

Holly has been hosting This Morning alongside rotating members of the show’s on-air family since returning to the show earlier this month for the first time since former co-prese Phillip Schofield’s sudden departure.

Phillip stepped down from the show in May, amid rumours of a fallout with Holly, later later leaving ITV altogether after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.