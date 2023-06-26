Sir Elton John's Glastonbury Set Is Already Being Hailed As One Of The Festival's All-Time Best

Sir Elton John performing on Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Sir Elton John brought the curtain down on this year’s Glastonbury with a jam-packed set worthy of a true music legend.

Over the course of the two-hour show, the chart-topping star performed almost all of his signature hits, from Bennie And The Jets, Your Song and Candle In The Wind to I’m Still Standing and, of course, Rocket Man.

As promised, he also shared the stage with four very different guest performers.

Revealing that he wanted to use his Glastonbury set to shine a light on new acts, Sir Elton brought out Jacob Lusk of Gabriels for Are You Ready For Love, for which they were also joined by the London Community Gospel Choir.

Jacob Lusk was the first of Sir Elton's four star guests OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

Later in the show, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama took on Kiki Dee’s parts in the classic Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, while Sir Elton and US star Stephen Sanchez performed a cover of the latter’s hit Until I Found You.

Sir Elton John and Rina Sawayama performing together at Glastonbury Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers also surprised everyone when he and Sir Elton performed Tiny Dancer together.

Sir Elton and Brandon Flowers share a hug OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

And ahead of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, the star took a moment to pay tribute to George Michael, who would have turned 60 on the same day as Sir Elton’s Glastonbury set.

“I want to dedicate this song to the memory, and all the music which he left us with, which is so gorgeous,” he said. “This is for you George.”

Sir Elton then closed the show with Rocket Man, which featured an elaborate fireworks display, and by the end of the performance, those watching along were all blown away:

What an end to the weekend and what a way for Elton John to say goodbye. Unbelievable show to close out the greatest festival in the world! #Glastonbury #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/kAZJq2NP5l — Chris Williams 〓〓 (@CW_182) June 25, 2023

Well that was special.



If that was his last ever UK show, what a way to bow out.



Place on 'Glastonbury greatest performances' list secured. #EltonJohn #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/NTRzvOR70S — Richard Baker (@richarddbaker) June 25, 2023

If #EltonJohn performing at #Glastonbury to one of the biggest crowds its ever seen, uniting thousands of strangers, doesn’t demonstrate the connectivity of music, the arts and humanities, I don’t know what will… an absolutely incredible set! I am honoured to have seen that. — Susanna Amato (@curlysue_0) June 25, 2023

🚀 You know sometimes you immediately know when you’ve witnessed history unfolding before your eyes….



One of the all time greatest gigs as #EltonJohn takes his final bow and cements his legend.



Wow! A genuine musical icon. Up there with the absolute greats. pic.twitter.com/G1ptvN2FRW — Paul B - Hooked On Wrestling (@HowPaulb) June 25, 2023

It’s only thanks to #Glastonbury that the nation gets to see a full live set by one of pop’s greatest legends on BBC One in primetime. In an era of fractured entertainment and second screens, there’s something cool about the idea of everyone enjoying a gig together. #EltonJohn — Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) June 25, 2023

Killer song after killer song. Most of us artists can only dream of having a catalogue like this. What a SET. The legacy Elton leaves us is immeasurable. @eltonofficial #EltonJohn #Glastonbury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bnmwIJMUhw — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) June 25, 2023

It. Got. Better. I’m not sure how, but it did. 🙌



What a beautiful way to say goodbye. Less of a mic drop and more of a national hug. 🥰



The most beautiful thing was that nobody had more fun than Elton John himself. 🤩



Nothing but love for that. Nothing but love.



🚀👋✌️❤️ https://t.co/v0hAC1VBdI — colin murray (@ColinMurray) June 25, 2023

Stupid pointless observation of the night: bloody hell but that Elton John can play the piano. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) June 25, 2023

Elton understands the assignment.



A genuine star who looks like he actually wants to be there.

Set list of worldies to entertain as many people as possible.

Amazing band and pyrotechnics.



Glasto finally comes good on the last night. #glastonbury #eltonjohn #glasto pic.twitter.com/smoBElHSg9 — Mark. (@mgspartacus92) June 25, 2023

I’m clearly biased, but surely that is one of the greatest sets (and crowds) in Glastonbury history? What a legend.#EltonJohn #Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/l22U03Az31 — Tim Coombs (@timcoombs11) June 25, 2023

There’s not many others who would share one of the biggest moments of their career with up and coming artists and give them a platform like this, what a class act #EltonJohn — Georgia (@hellogeorgiagi) June 25, 2023

That look he gives to the picture of his friend, the lovely George Michael, on what would have been his 60th birthday. 💔#eltonjohn #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/58C3Mih0Nq — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) June 25, 2023

Elton John using his headline retirement slot to promote young new artists is just the classiest thing. #EltonJohn #glastonbury2023 — Sarah Batten (@sarahabatten) June 25, 2023

watching rina perform don’t go breaking my heart with elton john on the pyramid stage was everything pic.twitter.com/QGr5FUxmL6 — liv ☆ (@valentine_liv_) June 25, 2023

As Elton John sings I’m Still Standing all I can think is what a miracle that is, that he’s raised over $600million for HIV/AIDS, and therefore how many people are still alive - still standing - because of him. — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) June 25, 2023

Legendary moment as Elton John bows out in front of the Glastonbury crowd after finishing his final ever performance. 😇#Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/pPNcORseCv — MC (@UtdMicah) June 25, 2023

The iconic singer and pianist’s Glastonbury set was billed as his last ever UK performance, with only a handful of shows left on his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour.