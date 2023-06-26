Sir Elton John's Glastonbury Set Is Already Being Hailed As One Of The Festival's All-Time Best

Sir Elton John brought the curtain down on this year’s Glastonbury with a jam-packed set worthy of a true music legend.
Over the course of the two-hour show, the chart-topping star performed almost all of his signature hits, from Bennie And The Jets, Your Song and Candle In The Wind to I’m Still Standing and, of course, Rocket Man.
As promised, he also shared the stage with four very different guest performers.
Revealing that he wanted to use his Glastonbury set to shine a light on new acts, Sir Elton brought out Jacob Lusk of Gabriels for Are You Ready For Love, for which they were also joined by the London Community Gospel Choir.
Later in the show, singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama took on Kiki Dee’s parts in the classic Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, while Sir Elton and US star Stephen Sanchez performed a cover of the latter’s hit Until I Found You.
The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers also surprised everyone when he and Sir Elton performed Tiny Dancer together.
And ahead of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, the star took a moment to pay tribute to George Michael, who would have turned 60 on the same day as Sir Elton’s Glastonbury set.
“I want to dedicate this song to the memory, and all the music which he left us with, which is so gorgeous,” he said. “This is for you George.”
Sir Elton then closed the show with Rocket Man, which featured an elaborate fireworks display, and by the end of the performance, those watching along were all blown away:
The iconic singer and pianist’s Glastonbury set was billed as his last ever UK performance, with only a handful of shows left on his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour.
Other highlights from this year’s Glastonbury included performances from Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X and Cat Stevens who appeared in the Sunday afternoon “legends” slot over the weekend.