Fans Have Plenty Of Theories About Elton John's Glastonbury Guests – Including A True Pop Icon

Elton John

Speculation is mounting after it was revealed Sir Elton John will close this year’s Glastonbury festival with four special guests – and Britney Spears’ name keeps cropping up.

The legendary Rocket Man singer is set to deliver a headlining set on the Pyramid stage on Sunday, for what has been billed as his last UK performance.

His husband David Furnish has teased audiences with what’s to come, telling Sky News: “Four collaborators of his choosing. People he just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury’. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

David went on to add: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office.

“It’s a different set list – it’s a huge outdoor live festival. He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry.”

Britney is already being heavily tipped by fans for an appearance on stage with Sir Elton.

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John pictured together in 2013 Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, she sparked Glastonbury speculation when she revealed on her Instagram that she’s heading to the UK “to go shopping”, leaving many convinced she’ll also be stopping by Worthy Farm.

Since then, she has attempted to downplay rumours of a secret Glasto appearance by uploading sweet snaps of herself and husband Sam Asghari on holiday, but fans are still convinced it’s happening.

RUMOR: Britney Spears may perform at the Glastonbury Festival with Elton John, questioned about the presentation the corner said it has several surprises, 'I have guests and I can't say who they are’.



Britney said “she was going to London” last week. pic.twitter.com/RuV02gz4Gu — B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) June 20, 2023

there are rumours that elton john will bring out britney on sunday and if that happens i will collapse — george (@Press_George) June 21, 2023

OMG could we be seeing a Britney appearance with Elton?! 🤯🤯



.. or maybe Britney is The Churnups 😂😂 #Glastonbury https://t.co/LOIVIuvf1l — Glastopia (@Glastopia) June 14, 2023

I cannot wait for a weekend of doing absolutely nothing but watching Glastonbury. Being there last year was incredible.



And, If my Britney/Elton prediction does comes true - I will be even more gutted I’m not there this year! #Glastonbury #Elton #Britney https://t.co/lNMgE97NF4 — A little bit Alex (@Alexfern03) June 20, 2023

A surprise appearance from Britney isn’t totally out of the question given that she and Sir Elton released the single Hold Me Closer last year.

The track marked Britney’s first new musical release in six years, and her first since her controversial conservatorship was ended. Hold Me Closer also gave Britney her biggest UK chart hit in a decade when it peaked at number three in the singles chart.

Others reckon there could be be a guest appearance from Dua Lipa during Sir Elton’s closing set, which certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Dua Lipa and Elton John David M. Benett via Getty Images

In 2021, the duo teamed up to release their chart-topping track Cold Heart, which featured on the music legend’s album The Lockdown Sessions.

Wondering if Dua lipa will make an appearance with Elton at Glastonbury. — Goolie (@Goolie6) June 21, 2023

Given that Elton has promised special guests for his Glastonbury set, the smart money would be on Dua Lipa right? — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) June 21, 2023

Why do I think Elton John will bring dua lipa out at glasto — ⚡️ 𝕭 𝖔 𝖓 𝖓 𝖎 𝖊 ⚡️ (@_BonnieRoberts) June 17, 2023

Fuming if Elton John doesn’t bring out Dua Lipa at glasto — . (@Squazo10) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, although Harry Styles isn’t on the bill for this year’s Glastonbury, fans have pointed out a gap in his tour dates that would allow him to be in Somerset in time for Sunday.

Could he be jumping on a flight to the festival following his gig in Belgium on Saturday? Watch this space…

Elton John is gonna bring Harry Styles on stage. Heard it here first 👍 #glastonbury2023 #Glastonbury #Glasto #HarryStyles — 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗵 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲 🖤 (@Sarah_K_B83) June 22, 2023

manifesting elton john brings out harry styles at glasto — alice (@hypnotisedbws) June 10, 2023

Elton’s having 4 collaborators surprise everyone Sunday night at #Glastonbury - I think 2 will be Kiki Dee & Harry Styles. — Lou 💫 (@heavenlyblue007) June 22, 2023

elton john on the radio saying he has a guest for glastonbury……. its gonna be harry trust pic.twitter.com/iACwwkLBSi — liv | well no (@satelliteswife) June 5, 2023

Elton John is gonna bring out Harry Styles at Glastonbury I bet — Emily Baker (@emilyrbakes) April 13, 2023

Lil Nas X, Eminem, Rina Sawayama and Lorde also join the list of artists rumoured to be joining Sir Elton on stage…

FWIW there are rumors @LilNasX could perform with @EltonOfficial at the @Glastonbury Festival. Sir Elton John has suggested he’ll have a guest or two, and Lil Nas X’s set is scheduled just before Elton John’s. pic.twitter.com/PRO3rq5rC2 — 𝘓𝘪𝘭𝘕𝘢𝘴𝘟 𝘋𝘢𝘺☀️ (@LilNasXDay) June 21, 2023

Elton John is bringing 4 special guests out at his #glastonbury2023 gig. I wonder if one will be @Eminem hence the rumour last year. Dua lipa will be one for sure, Kiki Dee? #Eminem — 💅🏻wonderwoman (@wonderwomancall) June 22, 2023

Who do you think Elton John’s special guests are going to be this weekend? Kiki Dee best be one of them or there’s going to be a kick off in Netherton. — Kylie 🇪🇸 ⚽️ (@KC__1988) June 22, 2023

Metro UK just released an article theorizing about how Lorde might make a guest appearance during Elton John’s set on Glastonbury.



🔗: https://t.co/qY98KDyW2o pic.twitter.com/DMGvSWnabS — Lorde Updates 💎 (@LordeUpdatesBR) June 20, 2023

Glastonbury is now officially underway, with Arctic Monkeys slated to headline on Friday night, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Saturday.

The likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Flo, Royal Blood, Ezra Collective and Blondie are also performing across the weekend.

Fans have been trying hard to decipher one mysterious act on the line-up, The Churnups, who are due to take to the Pyramid Stage on Friday, with one popular theory having now emerged.