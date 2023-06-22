Fans Have Plenty Of Theories About Elton John's Glastonbury Guests – Including A True Pop Icon

Speculation is mounting after it was revealed Sir Elton John will close this year’s Glastonbury festival with four special guests – and Britney Spears’ name keeps cropping up.
The legendary Rocket Man singer is set to deliver a headlining set on the Pyramid stage on Sunday, for what has been billed as his last UK performance.
His husband David Furnish has teased audiences with what’s to come, telling Sky News: “Four collaborators of his choosing. People he just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury’. And that’s all I’m going to say.”
David went on to add: “This one is very special. It is not just another day in the office.
“It’s a different set list – it’s a huge outdoor live festival. He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry.”
Britney is already being heavily tipped by fans for an appearance on stage with Sir Elton.
Two weeks ago, she sparked Glastonbury speculation when she revealed on her Instagram that she’s heading to the UK “to go shopping”, leaving many convinced she’ll also be stopping by Worthy Farm.
Since then, she has attempted to downplay rumours of a secret Glasto appearance by uploading sweet snaps of herself and husband Sam Asghari on holiday, but fans are still convinced it’s happening.
A surprise appearance from Britney isn’t totally out of the question given that she and Sir Elton released the single Hold Me Closer last year.
The track marked Britney’s first new musical release in six years, and her first since her controversial conservatorship was ended. Hold Me Closer also gave Britney her biggest UK chart hit in a decade when it peaked at number three in the singles chart.
Others reckon there could be be a guest appearance from Dua Lipa during Sir Elton’s closing set, which certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
In 2021, the duo teamed up to release their chart-topping track Cold Heart, which featured on the music legend’s album The Lockdown Sessions.
Meanwhile, although Harry Styles isn’t on the bill for this year’s Glastonbury, fans have pointed out a gap in his tour dates that would allow him to be in Somerset in time for Sunday.
Could he be jumping on a flight to the festival following his gig in Belgium on Saturday? Watch this space…
Lil Nas X, Eminem, Rina Sawayama and Lorde also join the list of artists rumoured to be joining Sir Elton on stage…
Glastonbury is now officially underway, with Arctic Monkeys slated to headline on Friday night, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Saturday.
The likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Flo, Royal Blood, Ezra Collective and Blondie are also performing across the weekend.
Fans have been trying hard to decipher one mysterious act on the line-up, The Churnups, who are due to take to the Pyramid Stage on Friday, with one popular theory having now emerged.