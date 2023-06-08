Dave Grohl Fuels Foo Fighters Glastonbury Speculation With Cryptic Note

Dave Grohl Marcelo Hernandez via Getty Images

If you’ve been inspecting this year’s Glastonbury line-up with a fine-tooth comb you will probably have spotted that a mysterious new band – The ChurnUps – are scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage on the first night of the festival.

The set times for this year’s event were released earlier this month, with the unknown group set to warm up the main stage for Royal Blood and the Arctic Monkeys on 23 June.

While fans were initially convinced that either Pulp or Foo Fighters were behind the secret set, Dave Grohl has dropped a major hint that it could actually be the latter who’ll be taking to the stage.

In a handwritten note posted on social media, Dave wrote about how he was looking forward to “churning up emotions” on stage, immediately leading readers to speculate that he and his bandmates could soon be playing at Worthy Farm.

Addressing fans, Dave wrote: “Hey, it’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy.

“But, I see you... and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

It didn’t take long before fans started to read between the lines of Dave’s post…

Music fans have also pointed out that Foo Fighters have a noticeable Glastonbury-sized hole in their current touring schedule.

Foo Fighters dropped their latest album, But Here We Are last Friday, and recently introduced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who has replaced the late, great Taylor Hawkins, following his death in March 2022.