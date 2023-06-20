Did The BBC Just Give Away A Huge Glastonbury Surprise?

Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2022 Matt Cardy via Getty Images

With less than a day to go until the gates open on this year’s Glastonbury, it seems one of the festival’s big surprises might just have been ruined.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted how the BBC may have given the game away on a surprise set at the event.

The broadcaster has already set up a live webcam of Worthy Farm, as it prepares to welcome festival goers on Wednesday, which made reference to an act that has not yet been confirmed on the line-up.

A ticker at the bottom of the live stream named the band in between Tinariwen and Leftfield who are due to perform either side of the previously unconfirmed 19.45 to 20.45 slot.

However, there did appear to also be an on-screen error, as Tinariwen and The Pretenders’ sets were both listed to begin at 18.15.

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment, and is awaiting a response.

The BBC's live webcam of Worthy Farm seemingly confirmed The Pretenders as part of this year's line-up BBC

The Pretenders have previously played Glastonbury in 1994 and 2017.

Glastonbury has a long history of surprise sets during the weekends’ festivities, with acts like Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines and Lady Gaga all popping up last-minute on the line-up over the years.

There has also been speculation Pulp may also play the festival this year, after fans spotted something about mysterious act The Churnups.

However, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has also fuelled alternative speculation that the rock band could be the act behind the unknown moniker with a cryptic note he shared earlier this month.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Arctic Monkeys on the Friday, followed by Guns N’ Roses on Saturday, and closing with what is being billed as Elton John’s final UK performance on Sunday night.