Craig Doyle Speaks Out On This Morning Presenting Role, Amid Schofield Replacement Rumours

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Craig Doyle has spoken out on his role guest hosting This Morning, amid rumours he could be set to replace Phillip Schofield full time.

The Irish presenter has emerged as one of the frontrunners to land the job, as ITV chiefs search for a permanent co-host for Holly Willoughby following Phillip’s exit from the daytime show.

In an interview with The Times, Craig revealed his love of presenting the show, admitting he feels “grateful” for chance to front it.

“I love doing the This Morning show,” he said. “It’s great fun and I feel so grateful at this stage in my career to get an opportunity to do a show this size.”

“Given that I’m on my second or third lap of this industry, to get an opportunity like this is fantastic.”

He continued: “It’s a very important television programme as it’s the backdrop for a lot of people’s morning,”

“From anecdotal evidence, I know that it provides company and it’s almost a friend to a lot of people. There’s a familiarity, an everydayness and a brightness that makes it enjoyable.”

Craig also praised the way the show’s wide mix of topics “encapsulate life”, suggesting it mirrors the way people can be “in the supermarket and one minute you’re talking about your kids and the next, you’re in work, discussing financial projections”.

Craig has proved popular with This Morning viewers Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Craig – who has proved to be very popular with This Morning fans – stepped in to host for two days during Holly’s first week back following Phillip’s exit from the show last month

He subsequently left ITV altogether after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Craig has previously served as a guest host on This Morning on Fridays and during school holidays, presenting alongside the likes of Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

Holly is currently presenting with a rotation of different members of the This Morning family until a permanent replacement for Phillip is found.