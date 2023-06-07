Here's The Lowdown On This Morning Guest Host Craig Doyle

Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

If you tuned into This Morning on Wednesday, you’ll have seen Craig Doyle presenting the show alongside its regular host Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement

Holly returned to the fold on Monday after taking an extended half-term break, with former Big Brother star Josie Gibson by her side for the first two days back on the sofa.

However, Wednesday’s instalment saw Craig sitting next to Holly – and it seems he’s already won over fans.

Here’s what you need to know about him…

Who is Craig Doyle?

Craig has presented This Morning with Josie Gibson on a number of occasions Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Craig is an Irish television presenter with more than two decades’ worth of experience in the broadcasting industry.

Advertisement

He has appeared on several popular programmes in the UK, including Lorraine, as well as household shows in his native Ireland. Most notably, in 2010, Craig began fronting his own RTÉ One chat show Tonight With Craig Doyle, which aired for one season.

The host has appeared regularly on This Morning since November 2021, where he started out presenting the competitions.

In May 2022, Craig then joined the programme as a guest presenter on the show, first alongside Alison Hammond and later with Josie Gibson, Mollie King, and Rochelle Humes during the school summer holidays.

Craig is married to his longtime girlfriend, Doon, and the couple have four children together. The couple live in County Wicklow, Ireland, but also own a second home in Kew, West London.

What has the reaction to Craig Doyle on This Morning been like?

Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

It’s fair to say that Craig has been a real hit with This Morning viewers, who have not shied away from praising him on social media.

“Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to This Morning in a very long time,” one fan said during Wednesday’s show.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another agreed: “Holly and Craig are just perfect together! He should definitely be given the job.”

A third added: “There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent.”

Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to #ThisMorning in a very long time. — Louise Clarke (@Loobylou65) June 7, 2023

Advertisement

There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent #ThisMorning — Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) June 7, 2023

Holly & Craig are just perfect together! He should definitely be given the job #ThisMorning — Jayne Fog (@transchronic) June 7, 2023

Can we have Craig Doyle permanently as Phil’s replacement? He and Holly just work so well together 👌 #thismorning @thismorning — Jason Lee 🇬🇧 (@ForeverOUFC) June 7, 2023

@thismorning Loving Craig Doyle and Holly together. He's so natural. A Keeper!! — barbara Dixon (@barbaradixon51) June 7, 2023

Advertisement

@thismorning loving Craig on this morning.he’s ideal.funny and sensitive and not bad to look at!you’re welcome! — angela swanson (@angieswanson102) June 7, 2023

Craig is a dream, can we keep him please #ThisMorning — Lid (@Lydiargh1) June 7, 2023

Notably, Craig was one of the presenters name-checked by Holly when she gave a speech about This Morning’s future at the beginning of Monday’s show – alongside Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson.