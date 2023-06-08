Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on the set of This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning viewers have been well and truly won over by guest presenter Craig Doyle and are now calling for him to join Holly Willoughby as a permanent co-host.

Regular guest host Craig co-presented with Holly for the first time on Wednesday, before returning once again for Thursday’s episode – and fans haven’t held back their desire to see more of him in the future.

One viewer tweeted during the live show: “Craig Doyle establishing in cement his credentials to replace Phil 100%.”

Another made a public plea to producers, writing: “This Morning has got to make Craig Doyle the permanent host, he is lovely, great personality and complements Holly Willoughby on the sofa, fits in with the team like a glove.”

#ThisMorning Craig Doyle establishing in cement his credentials to replace Phil 100% — Lynn Turley (@LynnTurley) June 8, 2023

Come on This Morning make it happen !!! 😄👌 pic.twitter.com/cEmdbU1SMl — Cheryl (@Cheryl82185788) June 8, 2023

just hand Craig Doyle the permanent #ThisMorning gig and that's PROBLEM SOLVED — Gordon G Donaldson (@gordygeorge88) June 8, 2023

Must say I think Craig is excellent on this morning would make a great permanent presenter 👏 #ThisMorning works well with holly too — matty (Fan account) 😊 (@tvreality93) June 8, 2023

I think Craig Doyle should get the @thismorning gig full time, he seems the natural fit.#ThisMorning — Pete Smith (@SolaScriptor) June 8, 2023

@thismorning PLEASE KEEP CRAIG DOYLE AS CO-PRESENTER. HES NATURAL AND FUNNY 👍🏼 — CherylWhitworth (@whitworth61_CGW) June 8, 2023

Craig is no stranger to This Morning, having appeared regularly on the show since November 2021, when he first started out presenting competition segments.

He then began guest presenting This Morning in May 2022, first alongside Alison Hammond, and later with Josie Gibson, Mollie King and Rochelle Humes.

The Irish TV presenter already has more than two decades’ worth of experience in the broadcasting industry under his belt.

Before his foray on This Morning, he appeared on several popular programmes in the UK, including Lorraine, as well as big shows in his native Ireland.