This Morning Boss Gives Sarcastic Answer When Asked About Alleged 'Toxic' Environment

Martin Frizell on the set of This Morning in 2015 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning producer Martin Frizell delivered a sarcastic retort when faced with questions about alleged toxicity behind the scenes of the ITV daytime show.

Advertisement

Following this, ITV issued a statement responding to the allegations, while Phillip himself also maintained: “This Morning is the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there was no toxicity.

“You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like. But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it is a family of wonderful, talented, kind, hard working people.”

On Monday morning – which also marked Holly Willoughby’s return to This Morning after a two-week absence – a reporter for Sky News approached the show’s editor Martin Frizell about the supposed “toxic” environment.

However, he refused to give a direct answer.

"I'll tell you what's toxic and I've always found it toxic. Aubergine. Do you like aubergine?"



Martin Frizell, editor of ITV's This Morning's response when asked if a 'toxic work environment' exists at This Morning. https://t.co/t6NccigFyY



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/mxX736JItP — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2023

Advertisement

“I tell you what’s toxic, and I’ve always found toxic is aubergine,” Martin responded, before questioning the reporter about whether they are a fan of the divisive fruit themself.

He added: “I don’t like aubergine. It’s just a personal thing.”

This Morning has been dominating the headlines in recent weeks after Phillip Schofield’s departure, which preceded his public admission that he had an affair with a younger colleague on the show.

ITV previously said in a statement: “ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated.

“Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.

“In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour.

Advertisement

“Phillip’s statement [...] reveals that he lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship.”