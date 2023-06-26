Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly Willoughby took Monday off from This Morning after partying at Glastonbury over the weekend.

The presenter was missing from the ITV daytime show as it returned for a new week following the festival.

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle were both drafted in to host Monday’s programme, having both hosted the show alongside Holly in recent weeks, following the sudden departure of her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Holly was seen boarding a helicopter with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, and their friends on Friday.

With the festival wrapping up on Sunday night following Elton John’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage, Holly now has a day of recovery from the festivities before returning to work.

Craig informed viewers she would be back on the This Morning sofa on Tuesday, after he and Josie kicked off Monday’s show with a performance from an Elton John tribute act.

Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson hosting a previous edition of This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly has been hosting This Morning alongside rotating members of the show’s on-air family since returning to the show earlier this month for the first time since Phillip’s departure.

Phillip stepped down from the show in May, amid rumours of a fallout with Holly, before later leaving ITV altogether after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.