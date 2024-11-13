Alison Hammond takes a dramatic fall in the Bake Off tent Channel 4

Well, more than 20 years may have passed since then, but apparently little has changed.

During Tuesday’s edition of the Great British Bake Off, Alison seemingly took it upon herself to try and lighten the mood by performing a flourish while seated on top of a counter in the tent.

“I’m just gonna add a little bit of happiness in here,” she declared with a smile.

Unfortunately for her, that’s not quite what happened.

Instead, Alison rolled clean off the counter altogether, and quickly came crashing to the floor, much to the shock of everyone in the tent.

Fortunately, the daytime host saw the funny side of the gaffe, bursting into fits of laughter while co-presenter Noel Fielding rushed to her aid.

“The best thing I’ve ever seen – ever,” he told her.

However, this wasn’t the only bit of chaos that Alison brought to the episode – she also fell backwards off a spacehopper while introducing the week’s 70s theme.

Back in September, Noel opened up to The Guardian about life on set with Alison, describing seeing her fall out of a hammock as a moment he’ll “never be able to unsee”.

“What I love about Alison – and I mean this with the greatest of respect – is that she’s an absolute klutz,” he enthused. “If anyone’s going to fall out of a hammock, it’ll be her.

“She also fell backwards off one of the workbenches while showing off. Don’t worry, she was OK. No Hammonds were harmed in the making of this series.”