Alison Hammond's Appearance On 'I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp' Was Suitably Ridiculous

Alison Hammond isn’t exactly known for being a wall flower, and she certainly made her presence felt as a guest on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off ‘Extra Camp’ on Thursday.

Her appearance on the ITV2 spin-off was suitably ridiculous and was perfectly summed up by her blunder in the closing moments of the show.

The ‘This Morning’ showbiz reporter, who was previously a campmate on the show in 2010, came a cropper as she tried to photobomb Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett’s final link.