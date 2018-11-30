Alison Hammond's Appearance On 'I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp' Was Suitably Ridiculous

Alison Hammond isn’t exactly known for being a wall flower, and she certainly made her presence felt as a guest on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ spin-off ‘Extra Camp’ on Thursday.
Her appearance on the ITV2 spin-off was suitably ridiculous and was perfectly summed up by her blunder in the closing moments of the show.
The ‘This Morning’ showbiz reporter, who was previously a campmate on the show in 2010, came a cropper as she tried to photobomb Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett’s final link.
Alison threw herself into shot, but was then sent crashing to the floor in a calamitous moment.
Howls of laughter could be heard from her as she disappeared from view, as the crew also cracked up at her antics.
Scarlett later hailed it as “the greatest ending for any show I’ve ever seen” as she shared a clip on Instagram.
Of course, it’s not the only ridiculous TV moment Alison has been responsible for this year.
Our other favourite came back in October when she accidentally pushed a half-naked male model in Liverpool’s Albert Dock when presenting on This Morning’s iconic weather map, as part of the show’s 30th anniversary celebrations.
‘I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp’ airs nightly on ITV2.