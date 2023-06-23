Yes, That Was Daytime TV Legend Alison Hammond You Spotted In Stormzy's New Video

Stormzy’s new video features a surprise cameo from none other than daytime TV legend Alison Hammond.

The This Morning presenter pops up in the promo for the musician’s new single featuring Fredo Toxic Trait, which was released on Friday.

In the video, Alison appears as a therapist, as Fredo sits down for a session with her.

“I want you to tell me what your toxic traits are,” she asks.

Alison Hammond in the video for Toxic Trait YouTube

“Listen, I just got too many, I don’t even know where to start,” Fredo replies, as Alison suggests he “start at the beginning”.

She also appears in what looks like a group therapy session with both Stormzy and Fredo.

Alison’s appearance in the video was teased in a short clip posted on social media on Thursday evening, which caused a frenzy online.

Alison, who was recently confirmed as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, later posted a photo of her and Stormzy on the set of the video on Instagram.

“My man @stormzy,” she wrote.