With a new series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ just around the corner, it seems one of the show’s guests is less than impressed with the show’s chief judge and host, RuPaul.

Gia Gunn is one of 10 queens returning for the upcoming ‘All Stars’ run, the trailer for which was recently released.

The short clip sees the 10 competitors singing a Christmas carol with new lyrics to reflect the show, with the final line being: “Yule love us all, all hail RuPaul.”

However, three of them were seen not lip syncing the last lyric, including Gia, who later appeared to throw shade at Ru in a now-deleted tweet.