With a new series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ just around the corner, it seems one of the show’s guests is less than impressed with the show’s chief judge and host, RuPaul.
Gia Gunn is one of 10 queens returning for the upcoming ‘All Stars’ run, the trailer for which was recently released.
The short clip sees the 10 competitors singing a Christmas carol with new lyrics to reflect the show, with the final line being: “Yule love us all, all hail RuPaul.”
However, three of them were seen not lip syncing the last lyric, including Gia, who later appeared to throw shade at Ru in a now-deleted tweet.
Seemingly alluding to Ru’s absence from the clip, she wrote: “Can’t even be in the commercial for your own show… sad.”
In a tweet that remains on her page, Gia added: “I don’t hail to those that don’t do the same in return.”
Willam Belli, a former ‘Drag Race’ contestant who has had her own run-ins with RuPaul in the past, responded to Gia’s deleted post with the comment: “Attagirl.”
Gia is the first transgender ‘All Stars’ contestant to have transitioned since appearing on the show, and is also the first trans competitor to appear on ‘Drag Race’ since RuPaul’s controversial comments about the transgender community earlier this year.
Ru took a lot of heat for an interview in which she claimed she “probably” wouldn’t be comfortable having either cisgender women or transgender women who had transitioned on the show, later tweeting: “You can take performance enhancing drugs and still be an athlete, just not in the Olympics.”
He eventually apologised, tweeting: “I understand and regret the hurt I have caused. The trans community are heroes of our shared LGBTQ movement. You are my teachers.
“In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we’ve ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change.”
Gia previously took a perceived shot at Ru in an interview conducted after she’d completed filming ‘All Stars 4’, but before she’d been announced as a contestant.
Just three months ago, she claimed she wouldn’t be up for a ‘Drag Race’ comeback, as RuPaul’s comments had made her feel “unwelcome”.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ returns to UK screens next month, where it will air on Comedy Central. Read our thoughts on the new line-up here.